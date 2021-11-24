Forza Horizon 5 in pictures: the incredible photo mode

If someone had told me years ago that someone would be able to take pictures via a console, I would certainly have thought he was crazy. Well, today that madman who creates virtual photos via a gaming platform is me. I started a year and a half ago making my first images in Forza Horizon 4, and in this article I tell you my first impressions, after 10 days of shooting, on the Forza Horizon 5 photo mode, with an attached gallery that will show you the potential of the system (in this regard, the Forza Horizon 5 review is just a click away).

The new colors of the Photo Mode

By itself, the mode is the same as in the previous title: all the parameters are in the same place, as are the interface buttons. Therefore, if you have already spent numerous hours within the Forza Horizon 4 photo mode, you will know exactly how to act.

Wanting to hazard a comparison, it’s a bit like changing cameras but staying with the same brand: same feeling, more performing object. On the other hand, the photo mode of Forza Horizon 5 allows you to create fantastic images, probably better than those of the direct predecessor. This possibility of improvement is strictly connected to the vastness of the game world, which is wider in relation to the Forza Horizon 4 map. ability to immortalize snapshots of superfine value. On a visual level, the game has more lively and lively colors: this choice, undoubtedly in line with Mexican colors and culture, stimulated me to conceive very different images, if compared to those of the fourth episode. Basically, it’s pushing me to create brighter and more vivid photos, with fewer contrasts.

Although I have not had the opportunity to experience all the seasons that will follow one another along the map, only the stormy climate, with a sky that is progressively darker and ready to pour rain in streams, transmits an impression of profound scenic realism. And when the storm ends and the sun shines again, the first moments of light, with the water still present to moisten the asphalt, are truly wonderful to photograph.

In a frame of such impact, it should obviously not be forgotten car modeling, ennobled by a very high level of detail: in short, these are all factors that combine to compose a photo mode which, in my opinion, is currently among the most complete, deep and fun in circulation.

Many strengths, few defects

As you may have guessed, Forza Horizon 5 empowers gaming photographers to take incredibly adrenaline-pumping snapshots, as well as detailed, since the high-speed experience of the game is among the most immersive I’ve ever had the opportunity to test.

The landscapes are so evocative, wide and detailed that sometimes it can be difficult to choose the right shot. After these first ten days of testing, I often found myself a bit confused: I’m trying to get to know the map thoroughly, to understand how the sun moves according to the times, and this variability is leading me to really sip the shots. convincing. But it’s a matter of time: once you become familiar with the environment, photo mode will certainly give its best. The only really negative note is the intrusion of Forza Horizon 5 online component on the effectiveness of the photo mode. There are two ways the network connection affects in-game shots: First, when you press the mode button, there is a delay of one second, perhaps a little less.

It is not a really disabling element, but in fact sometimes the car is not exactly where we would like it to be: and if we are traveling at 300 km / h, after all, maybe the four-wheeler is positioned, in a second, at a hundred. of meters from the position chosen initially. Secondly, this delay resets the position of the wheels which, as they straighten, risk losing the dynamism of some particular types of trigger. Similar problems, in any case, are totally avoidable in the single player mode, which is the ideal one for giving shape to some types of images.

Nevertheless, one of the cornerstones of Forza Horizon has always been the sharing of experience, even the photographic one: that’s why some of my best shots in the previous chapter are taken in tandem with other users.

I therefore wait for these slight uncertainties to be resolved as soon as possible, so that I can fully enjoy the enormous potential of Forza Horizon 5’s photo mode.