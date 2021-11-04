Forza Horizon 5 is a masterpiece on the Xbox Series X in the analysis of Digital Foundry – Nerd4.life

Forza Horizon 5 it’s a masterpiece on Xbox Series X: this is certified by the technical analysis carried out by Digital Foundry, which underlines the many qualities of the racer developed by Playground Games.

A few days after the preliminary analysis in which it was sanctioned that Forza Horizon 5 is scary, an extremely reasoned confirmation arrives, with a good half hour of technical and non-technical considerations that revolve around the extraordinary work made for this game.

In our Forza Horizon 5 review we shared the same feelings, underlining that “the scenarios are incredible, the visual horizon is endless, the quality of the terrain, of the mountains, of every single natural element, touches photorealism”.

And again: “seeing all that stuff whizzing in front of your eyes while you’re in a Koenigsegg at 400 km / h or an electric Porsche Taycan with its almost unnatural silence, will often leave you breathless.”

Beyond the quality of assets and effects, Forza Horizon 5’s frame rate appears rocky, firmly anchored to 30 fps in quality mode and ai 60 fps in performance mode, as already mentioned above.