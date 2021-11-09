Forza Horizon 5 is available from today for everyone, even on Xbox Game Pass – Nerd4.life

Forza Horizon 5 And available from today, November 9, 2021, for all users, both purchasers of the standard version and Xbox Game Pass subscribers, after the period of early access.

We have seen how PlayGround Games racing has already managed to reach a million players before the actual launch, thanks to the early access guaranteed starting from November 5 to buyers of the higher versions or those who have pre-ordered, but from today they open officially the dances on the new racing game with a Mexican setting for PC and Xbox, which should be further populated by a lot of other players on Microsoft platforms.

Who has already made the preload he can simply start the game and perhaps he has already done so, for all the others you can access Forza Horizon 5 on the Xbox Store or from the Xbox Game Pass catalog, since like any Xbox Game Studios first party release it can be played directly , in its standard version, from the library accessible to all subscribers.

For all the information in this regard, we refer you to the review of Forza Horizon 5, a game that was definitely liked by critics considering that it is the new game with the highest ratings of 2021 so far, while for a specific technical analysis we remind you that it was also tested on Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One X | S by Digital Foundry.