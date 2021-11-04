Forza Horizon 5 is currently the new game with the highest rating of 2021 – Nerd4.life

Forza Horizon 5 is currently the new game with the highest rating of 2021 for the various aggregators of votes, in particular Metacritic and OpenCritic who deal more extensively with video games, which obviously could change in the next few days even if the trend seems to have settled.

As we have seen from the votes of the international reviews, the game is a total success, which is also confirmed by our review of Forza Horizon 5 which culminates with a very high rating, but at the moment the Playground Games title is the one with the highest rating released in 2021, as far as new games are concerned.

On OpenCritic at the moment it has an average rating of “92”, which places it at the top of the list of games released in 2021, above the Japanese visual novel Bustafellows, Psychonauts 2 and It Takes Two at 89 and a number of other titles with 88 votes including Deathloop, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and various others.

On Metacritic has a metascore of 91 for the version that has gotten more ratings, that is the Xbox Series X, after 71 reviews collected.

On this aggregator, in the “Best Games of 2021” section, Forza Horizon 5 is positioned under Disco Elysium: The Final Cut, The House in Fata Morgana, Tetris Effect and Hades, but in all these cases they are recent editions of games that have been released previously, so for all intents and purposes this is currently the new game – that is, released this year – with the highest rating of 2021, for the moment.

It should be noted, however, that among the games with the highest ratings of the year there are also various other productions that are now associated with Xbox Game Studios, such as Psychonauts 2, Deathloop, Microsoft Flight Simulator console version and Quake Remastered, indicating a decidedly positive trend for Microsoft first parties.