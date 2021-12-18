Forza Horizon 5 is IGN.com’s Game of the Year, which does not include any PlayStation games – Nerd4.life

The site IGN.com gave his awards for the games of 2021 by nominating Forza Horizon 5 by Playground Games such as game of the year. The public vote went instead to another Xbox exclusive: Halo Infinite, evidently beloved, especially in North America. Interesting is the complete exclusion from the prizes of the two most talked about PlayStation exclusives of 2021: Returnal and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, which remain dry-mouthed. Sure, there’s Deathloop, which was developed by an Xbox Game Studio anyway.

In reality Forza Horizon 5 has ripped as many as four awards. In addition to GOTY, it also received the best console exclusive, best racing game and most accessible game of 2021. Who more than it in this strange year deserved so many accolades? But no more chatter and let’s read all the prizes awarded by IGN.com: