Forza Horizon 5 is IGN.com’s Game of the Year, which does not include any PlayStation games – Nerd4.life

The site IGN.com gave his awards for the games of 2021 by nominating Forza Horizon 5 by Playground Games such as game of the year. The public vote went instead to another Xbox exclusive: Halo Infinite, evidently beloved, especially in North America. Interesting is the complete exclusion from the prizes of the two most talked about PlayStation exclusives of 2021: Returnal and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, which remain dry-mouthed. Sure, there’s Deathloop, which was developed by an Xbox Game Studio anyway.

In reality Forza Horizon 5 has ripped as many as four awards. In addition to GOTY, it also received the best console exclusive, best racing game and most accessible game of 2021. Who more than it in this strange year deserved so many accolades? But no more chatter and let’s read all the prizes awarded by IGN.com:

  • Best Game of the Year 2021: Forza Horizon 5
  • People’s Choice Game of the Year 2021: Halo Infinite
  • Best Console Exclusive of the Year 2021: Forza Horizon 5
  • Best Action Game of the Year 2021: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Best Action-Adventure Game of the Year 2021: Metroid Dread
  • Best Puzzle Game of the Year 2021: Chicory a Colorful Tale
  • Best Racing Game of the Year 2021: Forza Horizon 5
  • Best RPG of the Year 2021: Tales of Arise
  • Best Shooter of the Year 2021: Halo Infinite
  • Best Strategy Game of the Year: Inscryption
  • Most Accessible Game of the Year 2021: Forza Horizon 5
  • Best Music in a Video Game of the Year 2021: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Best Ongoing Game of the Year: Final Fantasy XIV
  • Best Performance of the Year 2021: Jason E. Kelley (Colt Vahn – Deathloop)
  • Best Story of the Year 2021: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Best Video Game Art of the Year 2021: Deathloop

