Forza Horizon 5 is just yet another stellar title from Xbox Game Studios in 2021 – Nerd4.life

There is a strange rumor, spread by who knows who, who wants the 2021 of the Xbox Game Studios weak in the outputs. In fact the facts tell us that this has been the best year for Microsoft’s first party developers, with Forza Horizon 5 which has only confirmed a trend that has been very visible for months. Of course, the first part of the year saw the release of fewer exclusives. Nonetheless, the activity of many software houses of the Redmond team has been really fervent. Let’s make a brief summary of all the releases of the year, starting with the major projects.

Microsoft Flight Simulator for Xbox Series X and S it simply confirmed what had already been seen on PC in 2020, with a really good specific optimization. It remains a niche title, given the genre, but an extremely happy niche, given that it is wonderful from a technical and playful point of view.

Psychonauts 2 is a crazy and creative platformer that can only enchant anyone who tries it. It probably hasn’t sold millions of copies, but sales matter little in the face of such a masterpiece that was universally liked by the press and the public, so much so that many would like it to be elected Game of the Year 2021. Double Fine has hit the mark again.

In addition to receiving very positive reviews, Age of Empires IV was first in sales on Steam for days, beaten only by Forza Horizon 5. It is played by tens of thousands of players at the same time, at any time of the day, and is appreciated by the majority of those who have purchased it, as shown by the user reviews published on the Valve platform.

Forza Horizon 5 has been praised by practically all the reviews in the specialized press, including ours, and, given the previous ones, we are sure it will not fail to thrill gamers too. Many consider it to be the best arcade racing game on the market, an area where it has virtually no rival, apart from the previous Forza Horizon. Playground Games has hit the mark for the umpteenth time, launching the most graphically beautiful game of the new generation of consoles seen so far, despite being a cross-gen title.

Deathloop by Arkane Studios is a timeline exclusive for PS5 and PC and is also one of the best games of the year among those released for the Sony console. Moreover, it is the only PS5 exclusive weight of the second half of the year. A jewel.

Various and possible: do not forget the minor releases and the updates to the titles in Early Access. For example, id Software released the remastered version of the first Quake, which was very well received, and launched The Ancient Gods – Part Two, a great expansion for the equally great Doom Eternal. Obsidian continues to update its strange survival Grounded, which improves from patch to patch, and has launched Assassination on Eridanus, a DLC for The Outer Worlds. InXile has completed Wasteland 3 with the launch of The Battle of Steeltown DLC. Then if we want there are all the Mojang news related to Minecraft, a title underestimated by some players, but which remains among the most played in the world.

The only thing missing from the appeal is Halo Infinite by 343 Industries, which could be the classic icing on a cake already very rich, waiting to see what awaits us for 2022.