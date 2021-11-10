Forza Horizon 5 is the biggest launch ever for Xbox Game Studios – Nerd4.life

Xbox division chief Phil Spencer announced on Twitter that Forza Horizon 5 was the biggest launch ever for the Xbox Game Studios. There is talk of more than 4.5 million players across PC, cloud and console on launch day, with peaks of contemporary players three times those recorded by Forza Horizon 4.

In short, really not bad for what many consider the arcade racing game best ever, which had already given several signs of being also very played, between Steam data and internal counts. Now we have an official data, which gives a good idea of ​​the size of the game’s launch, which went well beyond the rosiest expectations of Microsoft and developers, both in terms of quality and public. Considering that these are the numbers of the first 24 hours, he still has time to grow.

To get more information, we invite you to read our Forza Horizon 5 review, in which we wrote:

The tradition of star ratings continues for the Playground Games series here on our pages: also for this Forza Horizon 5 we feel entitled and obliged to offer a very high rating to underline the value of a chapter that has no macroscopic defects and that seems confirm for the umpteenth time the great competence of this development team. If you are looking for an arcade racing game overflowing with activity, with rich multiplayer, an overwhelming amount of content and an astounding technical component, you have finally found it.