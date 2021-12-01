Forza Horizon 5 is the game of the month for November 2021

Great agreement and commonality of vision regarding the game of the month of November 2021: it is Forza Horizon 5 for everyone, readers and editors.

As befits annually to the month in question, too November 2021 it was a period full of interesting news, but as far as the election of the game of the month there was considerable agreement in the choice Forza Horizon 5 as the best title. On the other hand, the choice does not come exactly as surprising, considering the excellent results that the game by Playground Games and Microsoft has already received in the field of criticism (also in our review of Forza Horizon 5) and, based on the first data collected so far, including sales. This game also opens the remarkable autumn season of Xbox, which will then continue next month with the other 90 piece planned for this year, or Halo Infinite, but already the racing game in question represents a product of enormous caliber beyond of the possible shortcomings of the public of the genre to which it belongs. In any case, one should not make the mistake of underestimating the overall value of November 2021 on the videogame market, since it brought with it games of great interest: sequels, remakes and experimental titles have enriched the panorama, as well as at least two of the major productions of the whole year, given that it is the month of release of Call of Duty: Vanguard and Battlefield 2042, two shooters destined to compete for the market, although to tell the truth their launch was rather far from the greater glories of the respective series. However, it is easy to consider November 2021 as one of the most important months of the whole year that is about to end and the fact that Forza Horizon 5 alone has established itself with overwhelming percentages could overshadow this impressive specific weight that the month now ended has covered in the entire videogame economy.

The choice of the editorial staff Forza Horizon 5: a scene on the streets of Mexico The internal vote to the editorial board did not present great surprises, with Forza Horizon 5 which precisely dubbed the runner-up, however, another clear preference among the members of the group, perhaps unexpected, also emerged. Playground Games arcade racing is far away in terms of preferences, but not as overwhelmingly as one might think on the eve of the vote, given that Shin Megami Tensei 5 was placed in second place, managing to collect a good amount of preferences. We are still half of the points collected by Forza Horizon 5, but many members of the editorial team have revealed this great passion for the historic Atlus series, which came with this chapter on Nintendo Switch exclusively in one of the most anticipated titles especially by Japanese fans, or in any case by those who follow the Japanese landscape with great interest. A very shared choice, therefore, even if it is definitely far from the racing game set in Mexico, the absolute master of long game sessions for everyone. In third position we find Jurassic World Evolution 2, in a podium that does not consider the mammoth releases of Call of Duty: Vanguard and Battlefield 2042, apparently. Jurassic World Evolution 2, an image of the T-Rex The simulation of a dinosaur park, as often happens with strategic and managerial ones, can count on a good base of enthusiasts in these parts, a reason that has pushed the Frontier Development title to the top of the monthly preference ranking, despite the presence of some defects. Off the podium the fight becomes decidedly tighter with minimal gaps, but to emerge on the others we find Exo One, an interesting game that puts us in control of a sort of rolling entity capable of transforming itself from sphere to disc, traveling at the mercy of the force of gravity and its effects for a hallucinating interplanetary journey. Below this we finally find some of the highest caliber productions of November 2021, namely Call of Duty: Vanguard and Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl.