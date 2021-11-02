Forza Horizon 5 is the most anticipated game of November 2021

A strange and particularly moving month on the gaming front ends like October and a November arrives that seems destined to be dominated by a handful of particularly anticipated games, beyond the amount of promising titles that are on the way: in this small circle there is. he is, however, an absolute king and he is Forza Horizon 5. Microsoft’s racing turns out to be by far the most anticipated game both from the editors and from the readers. The absolute commonality of expectations between one front and the other of the polls at the beginning of the month can be seen in the presence of games of really large caliber and this is one of those cases: Playground Games racing is now one of the most solid series that exists. have been seen in recent years, with a truly impressive continuity in terms of quality. The new release arriving in November also seems to be a substantial evolution with the arrival of the next gen, so the crown of the most anticipated title was practically taken for granted. However, one must also consider how it is a really rich month of productions of enormous caliber on a global level, November being also the month of Call of Duty and Battlefield, two games that alone represent an important part of the total turnover of the videogame market. Yet, neither of them appears in a relevant position in the rankings that emerged from the two parallel surveys carried out among the readers and editors of Multiplayer.it on the most anticipated games of the month of November, demonstrating how sales do not always tell the whole reality of the panorama. So let’s see how the votes went for the most anticipated titles arriving in the month that has just begun.

The most awaited by the editorial staff Shin Megami Tensei, an image of the new Atlus game for Nintendo Switch With a truly remarkable gap, Forza Horizon 5 has emerged with ease as the most anticipated game of November 2021 for the editorial board of Multiplayer.it within the internal survey. The new chapter of the Playground Games series easily fascinates even those who are not usually attracted to racing games, as happened also for the previous chapters: the fact of combining the open world with racing, presenting particularly fascinating and incredibly detailed settings, as well as racing and game modes that come out somewhat from the classic schemes of the genre, represents an element of attraction a bit for everyone and deeply characterizes the particular game experience of this series. In Forza Horizon 5 we then deal with the Mexican scenarios, which after some initial doubts have shown all their enormous potential and we really can’t wait to explore them. The runner-up is at an abysmal distance from the first position but at least he has carved out a clear position compared to all the others: it is Shin Megami Tensei V for Nintendo Switch, a game that recalls a notable historical tradition in the most passionate of Japanese games and could not fail to give rise to great curiosity with this new incarnation, which arrives several years after the last official chapter of the series. Jurassic World Evolution 2: T-Rex in action in the park in this image The Atlus game promises to bring the particular mystical and apocalyptic atmospheres of the RPG series in question to the screen of the Nintendo console and we sincerely can’t wait to see how Shin Megami Tensei has evolved over the years. In a rather particular way, third position is a tie between three very different games: Jurassic World Evolution 2, which promises a substantial evolution on the already good management of Frontier, GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition, which needs very few presentations and Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker, the new expansion of Square Enix’s famous MMORPG.