Forza Horizon 5 is the most anticipated game of November 2021
No doubt this time: Forza Horizon 5 is the most anticipated game of November 2021 among readers and editors
A strange and particularly moving month on the gaming front ends like October and a November arrives that seems destined to be dominated by a handful of particularly anticipated games, beyond the amount of promising titles that are on the way: in this small circle there is. he is, however, an absolute king and he is Forza Horizon 5. Microsoft’s racing turns out to be by far the most anticipated game both from the editors and from the readers. The absolute commonality of expectations between one front and the other of the polls at the beginning of the month can be seen in the presence of games of really large caliber and this is one of those cases: Playground Games racing is now one of the most solid series that exists. have been seen in recent years, with a truly impressive continuity in terms of quality.
The new release arriving in November also seems to be a substantial evolution with the arrival of the next gen, so the crown of the most anticipated title was practically taken for granted.
However, one must also consider how it is a really rich month of productions of enormous caliber on a global level, November being also the month of Call of Duty and Battlefield, two games that alone represent an important part of the total turnover of the videogame market. Yet, neither of them appears in a relevant position in the rankings that emerged from the two parallel surveys carried out among the readers and editors of Multiplayer.it on the most anticipated games of the month of November, demonstrating how sales do not always tell the whole reality of the panorama. So let’s see how the votes went for the most anticipated titles arriving in the month that has just begun.
The most awaited by the editorial staff
With a truly remarkable gap, Forza Horizon 5 has emerged with ease as the most anticipated game of November 2021 for the editorial board of Multiplayer.it within the internal survey. The new chapter of the Playground Games series easily fascinates even those who are not usually attracted to racing games, as happened also for the previous chapters: the fact of combining the open world with racing, presenting particularly fascinating and incredibly detailed settings, as well as racing and game modes that come out somewhat from the classic schemes of the genre, represents an element of attraction a bit for everyone and deeply characterizes the particular game experience of this series. In Forza Horizon 5 we then deal with the Mexican scenarios, which after some initial doubts have shown all their enormous potential and we really can’t wait to explore them.
The runner-up is at an abysmal distance from the first position but at least he has carved out a clear position compared to all the others: it is Shin Megami Tensei V for Nintendo Switch, a game that recalls a notable historical tradition in the most passionate of Japanese games and could not fail to give rise to great curiosity with this new incarnation, which arrives several years after the last official chapter of the series.
The Atlus game promises to bring the particular mystical and apocalyptic atmospheres of the RPG series in question to the screen of the Nintendo console and we sincerely can’t wait to see how Shin Megami Tensei has evolved over the years. In a rather particular way, third position is a tie between three very different games: Jurassic World Evolution 2, which promises a substantial evolution on the already good management of Frontier, GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition, which needs very few presentations and Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker, the new expansion of Square Enix’s famous MMORPG.
The most awaited by readers
The supremacy that emerged from the survey released to the Multiplayer.it readers, where Forza Horizon 5 confirmed itself as the most anticipated game of November 2021 with a truly huge gap, even wider than that seen in the internal vote. Reaching almost half of the total votes, the new chapter of racing by Playground Games takes on the appearance of a real event, obviously much awaited by many users. On the other hand, what we have seen so far and also simply the fact of looking at what has been done with the previous chapters is enough to give considerable guarantees on the quality level of this game. To find the second position we have to go down considerably and with almost a quarter of the votes collected by the first we also find Shin Megami Tensei 5, the new Japanese-style RPG from Atlus, thus reiterating the position also held in the editorial poll.
In third position something begins to change, but it is still a partial variation compared to what emerged in the internal vote: even for the readers there is an equal merit on the third step of the podium, but in this case there are only two games, at least.
One is once again GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition, while the other is one of the titles that we would have expected to see in more position within these polls, namely Battlefield 2042. The shooter DICE and EA represents a real event, also given the more elongated frequency with which it appears on the market, even compared to the fixed annuity of Call of Duty, so you understand how much the public can expect. Following, just off the podium, the highest amount of votes was collected by Pokémon Shining Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, another sure commercial success, which at least manages to conquer the fourth position alone.