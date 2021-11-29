Tech

Forza Horizon 5 is the only Top 10 Xbox game in mid-November – Nerd4.life

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee
Through IIDEA we can see the sales data for the week 8 November – 14 November 2021 of Italian market. The ranking, which sums physical and digital sales, allows us to see that Forza Horizon 5 is the only Xbox game in the Top 10, behind FIFA 22 and Call of Duty Vanguard in the PlayStation 4 version.

First of all, let’s see the aggregate ranking which indicates the Top 10 of sales both console and PC:

  1. FIFA 22 – PS4
  2. Call of Duty Vanguard – PS4
  3. Forza Horizon 5 – Xbox Series X | S
  4. Football Manager 2022 – PC
  5. Battlefield 2042 – PS4
  6. Call of Duty Vanguard – PS5
  7. Shin Megami Tensei V – Switch
  8. GTA The Trilogy The Definitive Edition – PS5
  9. Animal Crossing New Horizons – Switch (physical sales only)
  10. Mario Party Superstars – Switch (physical sales only)

As you can see, unlike the usual, in the aggregate ranking we have a way to find a PC game, when we usually only find console games. So here’s the Top 10 console games only:

  1. FIFA 22 – PS4
  2. Call of Duty Vanguard – PS4
  3. Forza Horizon 5 – Xbox Series X | S
  4. Battlefield 2042 – PS4
  5. Call of Duty Vanguard – PS5
  6. Shin Megami Tensei V – Switch
  7. GTA The Trilogy The Definitive Edition – PS5
  8. Animal Crossing New Horizons – Switch (physical sales only)
  9. Mario Party Superstars – Switch (physical sales only)
  10. FIFA 22 – Switch

Mario Party Superstars

Mario Party Superstars

Finally, here is the Ranking solely dedicated to PC world:

  1. Football Manager 2022
  2. Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones
  3. Prince of Persia: Warrior Within
  4. Prince of Persia
  5. Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
  6. Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands
  7. Battlefield V
  8. Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster
  9. Sid Meider’s Civilization VI
  10. King Dead Redemption 2

Here is the ranking of the previous week.

Source link

