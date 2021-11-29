Forza Horizon 5 is the only Top 10 Xbox game in mid-November – Nerd4.life

Through IIDEA we can see the sales data for the week 8 November – 14 November 2021 of Italian market. The ranking, which sums physical and digital sales, allows us to see that Forza Horizon 5 is the only Xbox game in the Top 10, behind FIFA 22 and Call of Duty Vanguard in the PlayStation 4 version.

First of all, let’s see the aggregate ranking which indicates the Top 10 of sales both console and PC:



FIFA 22 – PS4 Call of Duty Vanguard – PS4 Forza Horizon 5 – Xbox Series X | S Football Manager 2022 – PC Battlefield 2042 – PS4 Call of Duty Vanguard – PS5 Shin Megami Tensei V – Switch GTA The Trilogy The Definitive Edition – PS5 Animal Crossing New Horizons – Switch (physical sales only) Mario Party Superstars – Switch (physical sales only)

As you can see, unlike the usual, in the aggregate ranking we have a way to find a PC game, when we usually only find console games. So here’s the Top 10 console games only:



FIFA 22 – PS4 Call of Duty Vanguard – PS4 Forza Horizon 5 – Xbox Series X | S Battlefield 2042 – PS4 Call of Duty Vanguard – PS5 Shin Megami Tensei V – Switch GTA The Trilogy The Definitive Edition – PS5 Animal Crossing New Horizons – Switch (physical sales only) Mario Party Superstars – Switch (physical sales only) FIFA 22 – Switch

Finally, here is the Ranking solely dedicated to PC world:



Football Manager 2022 Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones Prince of Persia: Warrior Within Prince of Persia Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands Battlefield V Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster Sid Meider’s Civilization VI King Dead Redemption 2

Here is the ranking of the previous week.