Forza Horizon 5 is the only Top 10 Xbox game in mid-November – Nerd4.life
Through IIDEA we can see the sales data for the week 8 November – 14 November 2021 of Italian market. The ranking, which sums physical and digital sales, allows us to see that Forza Horizon 5 is the only Xbox game in the Top 10, behind FIFA 22 and Call of Duty Vanguard in the PlayStation 4 version.
First of all, let’s see the aggregate ranking which indicates the Top 10 of sales both console and PC:
- FIFA 22 – PS4
- Call of Duty Vanguard – PS4
- Forza Horizon 5 – Xbox Series X | S
- Football Manager 2022 – PC
- Battlefield 2042 – PS4
- Call of Duty Vanguard – PS5
- Shin Megami Tensei V – Switch
- GTA The Trilogy The Definitive Edition – PS5
- Animal Crossing New Horizons – Switch (physical sales only)
- Mario Party Superstars – Switch (physical sales only)
As you can see, unlike the usual, in the aggregate ranking we have a way to find a PC game, when we usually only find console games. So here’s the Top 10 console games only:
- FIFA 22 – PS4
- Call of Duty Vanguard – PS4
- Forza Horizon 5 – Xbox Series X | S
- Battlefield 2042 – PS4
- Call of Duty Vanguard – PS5
- Shin Megami Tensei V – Switch
- GTA The Trilogy The Definitive Edition – PS5
- Animal Crossing New Horizons – Switch (physical sales only)
- Mario Party Superstars – Switch (physical sales only)
- FIFA 22 – Switch
Finally, here is the Ranking solely dedicated to PC world:
- Football Manager 2022
- Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones
- Prince of Persia: Warrior Within
- Prince of Persia
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
- Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands
- Battlefield V
- Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster
- Sid Meider’s Civilization VI
- King Dead Redemption 2
Here is the ranking of the previous week.