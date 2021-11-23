Forza Horizon 5 loses its primacy on Steam! Beaten by an unexpected title

After weeks spent at the top of the charts of the most played games, Forza Horizon 5 begins to lose positions. The Xbox exclusive has managed to make one of the best launches in the history of the company, but apparently on Steam it has found a new and unexpected contender ready to give it a hard time. This is Farming Simulator 22, which lately has been buying up players on the Valve platform.

The new agricultural simulator has reached and exceeded the peak of 100,000 players in a few hours simultaneously on Steam. A surprising result that undermines Forza Horizon 5, a title that previously managed to do just as well in its launch week.

For Farming Simulator it is nothing new to receive all this attention, especially since the saga has managed to build itself over time a solid, close-knit and passionate community towards these simulation productions. On the other side of the fence, however, Forza Horizon 5 is starting to drop in numbers despite the fact that the Playground Games title still remains one of the most played and talked about on the net.

This successful launch obtained from Farming Simulator 22 confirms that the saga is still very much awaited and appreciated by its fanbase, even after a period where it seemed that this kind of simulators were dwindling more and more.