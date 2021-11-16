Forza Horizon 5 only 4th in the UK with an 80% drop in sales, but …

GamesIndustry has just released its usual and very accurate analysis on the sales of video games and consoles in the United Kingdom. Special remark: Forza Horizon 5.

Forza Horizon 5 not only wowed critics, it also recorded the biggest launch ever for an Xbox Game Studios game, winning 4.5 million gamers at launch, then growing to 8 million in a matter of days. Nevertheless, In the

UK debuted only in fourth place on the sales chart, with an 80% decrease in units sold compared to Forza Horizon 4.

What at first glance might seem like a defeat, can actually be explained by various factors, as evidenced by Christopher Dring of GamesIndustry.biz. The ranking provided by GfK, to begin with, does not include digital copies (these will be announced in the next few days), furthermore it must be considered that Xbox Game Pass has grown considerably in recent years, so the users who are playing through the subscription are certainly many.

For the rest, the UK sales ranking for the week ending 13 November sees the evergreens Call of Duty Vanguard, FIFA 22 and Animal Crossing: New Horizons on the podium (the latter recorded a 99% boost on the wave of the publication of the new Happy Home Paradise DLC). The other new entries are Jurassic World Evolution 2 in sixth place and Shin Megami Tensei V in fifth.

UK Retail Ranking | November 7-13, 2021

Call of Duty: Vanguard FIFA 22 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Forza Horizon 5 (New Entry) Mario Kart 8: Deluxe Jurassic World: Evolution 2 (New Entry) Mario Party Superstars Minecraft (Switch) Shin Megami Tensei 5 (New Entry) Guardians of the Galaxy

And you, how are you playing Forza Horizon 5? Have you purchased it or are you taking advantage of the Xbox Game Pass subscription?