Forza Horizon 5, over 1 million Early Access users: the absurd review bombing starts

As evidenced by the exceptional success of Forza Horizon 5’s Early Access, Playground Games’ blockbuster racing has all the credentials to become one of the biggest videogame hits of this end of 2021. Too bad only for the first, absurd attempt at review bombing which is taking place on Metacritic.

Several members of the community of the popular international review aggregator are trying to “tarnish” Forza Horizon 5’s incredible average rating by sharing specious user reviews to lower its rating.

Despite the commitment of the Metacritic managers to stop this kind of activity through the constant review and moderation of the contents, user reviews continue to be published on a regular basis on the portal. vote 0 out of 10 taking advantage of the launch of the title (albeit only in Early Access) and therefore of the end of the automatic blocking of the controversial User Reviews section.

At the time of this writing, you can read dozens of extremely negative reviews on the work of Playground Games: the reasons given by those participating in this review bombing range from the accusations of “selling a Forza Horizon 4 DLC overpriced” to criticism, incredible to say, on the graphic sector.

Meanwhile, Microsoft’s gaming division celebrates the achievement of the million Early Access players of Forza Horizon 5. Before leaving you to the comments, we remind you that the arcade racing open world of Playground Games is scheduled for release for the November 9 on PC, Xbox One and Series X / S, as well as Xbox Game Pass. In case you missed it, here’s our Forza Horizon 5 review.