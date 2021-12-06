Forza Horizon 5 over 12 million players on Xbox and PC in one month, is a record – Nerd4.life

Forza Horizon 5 continues its race to conquer players, having recently surpassed the 12 million active users on Xbox and PC within a month, based on the latest data updated at the weekend, thus far exceeding the results achieved by its predecessor.

In the absence of specific official data, we rely on what is reported on the ResetEra forum, where a comparison with the previous chapters, to give an idea of ​​the record results achieved by Forza Horizon 5 compared to previous episodes of a series that is still successful, but which had never achieved similar results.

We are therefore talking about over 12 million players after about a month from launch: to make a comparison, Forza Horizon 4, which had been the most successful chapter previously, reached this quota after almost one year compared to the original release, which took place in October 2018.

The previous chapter reached 12 million players in August 2019, then reaching a total of 24 million registered players in November 2020.

It should also be considered that these results have been achieved by Forza Horizon 4 without counting on the presence on Steam, given that the launch on the Valve platform only took place in March 2021, and it is likely that a nice boost to sales and the general diffusion of Forza Horizon 5 came precisely from the simultaneous release on Steam. To make yet another comparison, it took Forza Horizon 3 2 years to reach 10 million players. It must be said that, in any case, all the chapters of the series have shown to progress over the years and still maintain a good base of active users even in the long term.

Just last weekend a new update was released with numerous fixes and 1,000 Forzathon points, with the title currently being the new game with the highest ratings of 2021.