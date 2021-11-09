Forza Horizon 5, over three million players a day one for the Xbox exclusive – Nerd4.life

Tech

Forza Horizon 5, over three million players a day one for the Xbox exclusive

Forza Horizon 5 boasts over three million players to the day one, according to the in-game rankings: as you can see in the image below, there are indeed so many users who are experimenting with theXbox exclusive.

Capable of reaching a million players even before launch, Forza Horizon 5 is undoubtedly destined to achieve excellent goals, and it could not be otherwise considering the incredible quality of the racer developed by Playground Games.

In our Forza Horizon 5 review, we couldn’t help but sing the praises of this new chapter, featuring asetting fantastic Mexican, with lots of cars and a structure particularly rich in things to do and see.

Forza Horizon 5, the in-game leaderboard reveals the number of players

Forza Horizon 5, the in-game leaderboard reveals the number of players

While Microsoft launches a car from a helicopter to promote the game, however, the situation on PC does not seem to be all roses, as some Steam users complain of crashes and incompatibilities with certain wheels.

Youth problems that, however, will certainly be resolved: given the welcome reserved for Forza Horizon 5, we imagine that the title will play a leading role between now and Christmas.

