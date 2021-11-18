‘Forza Horizon 5 snubbed at The Game Awards discredits the entire gaming industry’ • Eurogamer.it

The Game Awards it is essentially the most anticipated event of the year and is essentially the gaming equivalent of the Oscars or Emmys. Each December, The Game Awards hand out awards to the most significant games of the year in a variety of categories, and the 2021 nominations have now been revealed. However, there seems to be a glaring omission when it comes to the Game of the Year category.

“Game of the Year” nominees include Deathloop, It Takes Two, Metroid Dread, Psychonauts 2, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Resident Evil Village, some of the most critically acclaimed and popular games of the year. However, one game that is noticeably absent is Forza Horizon 5, the open world racing game from Playground Games and Microsoft that is known to be the highest scoring game of 2021 so far.

Jez Corden in this regard shared his opinion through Windows Central, stating that the fact that Forza Horizon 5 is not present is ‘a failure for the entire gaming industry’. “Forza Horizon 5 may not be a heartwarming cinematic game, but it is no less worthy of mention, “says Corden.” This is a game that currently enjoys a top position in the 2021 Metacritic metascore, which averages scores of hundreds. from different review sites and YouTubers. This is a game that is likely to see more players than all of the current nominations combined in their lifetime. This is a game that will touch more lives and create more friendships and relationships than any of the current candidates and is also arguably the most technically impressive game on the list.“.

The method on which the nominations for The Game Awards are based make the journalist turn up their noses as it is based on 90% of the choices of journalists and influencers and only the remaining 10% is based on the votes of the players. “Why should Forza Horizon 5 be discredited for not having a heavy story-based campaign? The whole point of a video game is that they can be more than movies. They can be more interactive. They can change ways and transcend our ideas of what entertainment is. This affront is the symbol of a game journalist’s general inability to think outside a film critic’s narrow perspective when it comes to game analysis.“.

For Corden then “snubbing Forza Horizon 5 isn’t just an affront to Playground Games, it’s an affront to the ingenuity of the entire industry. Game reporters unknowingly sat down and said ‘unless your games fit this specific design criterion, we won’t reward you’, and that amounts to neglect of duty.“.

Source: Windows Central