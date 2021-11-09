Forza Horizon 5, Steam users complain about crashes and incompatibility with some steering wheels – Nerd4.life

Forza Horizon 5 It’s been getting cheers from everyone who’s playing it for a while, but that doesn’t have to deny us the problems that are emerging, particularly for some PC gamers. Apparently the game suffers from crash continue on some configurations, which would make it impossible to play. Also there would be incompatibility with popular wheels, such as Logitech’s G23, which is included in the list of supported wheels.

Most of the bad reviews on Steam focus on these two aspects. In particular, reading those related to crashes, we learn that users often talk about not being able to start the game with a GeForce 2080. Evidently there could be problems with this GPU.

That said, Playground Games is likely to release gods soon fix to fix all bug found. Meanwhile Forza Horizon 5 is climbing the ranking of the most played titles on Steam, where it has already reached 12th place (at the time of writing this news), at the same time being the best-selling in the global ranking. In short, the success, at least in terms of launch, is now clear.

If you’re interested in learning more about the game, read our Forza Horizon 5 review, in which we wrote:

The tradition of star ratings continues for the Playground Games series here on our pages: also for this Forza Horizon 5 we feel entitled and obliged to offer a very high rating to underline the value of a chapter that has no macroscopic defects and that seems confirm for the umpteenth time the great competence of this development team. If you are looking for an arcade racing game overflowing with activity, with rich multiplayer, an overwhelming amount of content and an astounding technical component, you have finally found it.