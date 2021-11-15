Forza Horizon 5 surpasses Fortnite in the most played titles on Xbox Live, first in Italy – Nerd4.life

Forza Horizon 5 continues to rise through the ranks and has now surpassed even a sacred monster like Fortnite in the ranking of most played titles on the Xbox Live platform, that is, including the various Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC versions on the Windows Store, even placing first in Italy.

In the USA rankings, often used as a general yardstick of the situation on Xbox Live, Forza Horizon 5 is now in second position, behind only Call of Duty: Warzone but above Fortnite and Apex Legends, a result achieved only rarely by a few other titles and which demonstrates thehuge spread of racing by Playground Games, which reached about 8 million players over the weekend in practically 5 days from the official launch.

Even more impressive is the result in the Italian ranking of the most played titles of Xbox Live, where Forza Horizon is even first, thus beating Call of Duty Warzone and all the others.

This is therefore another confirmation of how the arcade racing game derived from the famous Forza Motorsport series has definitively entered the hearts of users, considering how popular it has become with this fifth chapter.

Obviously it will then be a question of how long it will be able to keep attention focused, given that the competitors for the top on Xbox Live are all platform-titles, able to guarantee continuous long-term support, without considering the next arrival. of Halo Infinite which could further upset the balance. For all the information on the game, we refer you to our review of Forza Horizon 5.