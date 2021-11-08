Tech

Forza Horizon 5 will introduce a sign language interpreter for the deaf – Nerd4.life

Kim Lee
Forza Horizon 5 continues to evolve on the front ofaccessibility, although the game already has several very interesting solutions in this respect, with the addition of an interpreter who will use the sign language for the deaf, in order to explain dialogues and cutscenes.

Being basically a car game, the matter is obviously facilitated by the fact that the narrative sequences are not as numerous or preponderant as in other genres, but Forza Horizon 5 is a particular title that still aims to create a certain storytelling, therefore, such an initiative is important, which represents a very interesting evolution for video games in general.

We saw a few days ago that Forza Horizon 5 was also promoted for accessibility, being playable by the blind according to Steve Saylor’s assessment, but this has not stopped Playground Games from the desire to implement further functions in this respect.

As reported by creative director Mike Brown in an Xbox Wire blog post, an upcoming update will introduce the ability to pop up a window Picture in Picture with an interpreter able to use sign language of the ASL or BSL type that can simultaneously translate the dialogues and vocal parts of the game’s narrative scenes.

This all adds up to a number of options that are already quite comprehensive when it comes to in-game accessibility. For the rest, we refer you to our Forza Horizon 5 review to learn more about the new racing game for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC.

