Forza Horizon 5 with 18 million players, announces Microsoft – Nerd4.life

Forza Horizon 5 has totaled 18 million players, and managed to reach these numbers in record time: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced it during the last meeting with investors.

Just two weeks after the announcement of the 15 million players for Forza Horizon 5, the racer developed by Playground Games therefore continues to grow, confirming its extraordinary quality.

As can be seen below, Aaron Greenberg enthusiastically commented on Benji-Sales’s post reporting the new Forza Horizon 5 user count, pointing out how this is a truly incredible time to be an Xbox gamer.

Considering the more than 20 million players of Halo Infinite, it is in fact evident that the Xbox Game Studios they are having a great time, scoring success after success.

And the situation can only improve further, if we consider the amount of acquisitions made in recent years by the Redmond house: many talented development teams who are working on their next projects and which will further enrich the catalog of Xbox Game Pass.