Forza Horizon 5’s accessibility is truly extraordinary

Forza Horizon 5 is, without fear of contradiction, one of the best games of the year. The course title of Playground Games also bewitched our Domenico who, in his review, highlighted how the home team Xbox Game Studios has succeeded in the difficult aim of embellishing an already well-tried formula, establishing itself as the excellence of the genre.

There is also another aspect for which the last one Power is getting noticed – and it is there extraordinary accessibility. It is news in recent days, in fact, that the many accessibility options of the game were ready to welcome the sign language.

But that’s not all: as evidenced by Everyone Can on his Twitter profile, a charity that works to help people with disabilities to enjoy video games, the Playground title really does a great job in terms of accessibility.

Using what is an Xbox Adaptive Controller, in fact, we can see a young driver having fun in the company of Forza Horizon 5, swerving thanks to his knees.

We heard how accessible @ForzaHorizon 5 was & we can confirm it most definitely is Thanks so much to @WeArePlayground for donating the game to our center, check out this gamer steering with his knees! pic.twitter.com/CJueN6QG7e – Everyone Can (@EveryoneCanUK) November 18, 2021

As written by the British charity:

“We had heard how accessible it was Forza Horizon 5 and we can confirm that it really is. Thanks a lot to Playground Games for donating the game to our center, watch this player swerve with his knees! “

Not surprisingly, we have seen Forza Horizon 5 to be nominated for The Game Awards 2021 among the games for the best accessibility: an increasingly important and not to be underestimated videogame aspect, which allows you to reach an increasingly widespread audience.

Phil Spencer has always been very clear about the Xbox vision for accessibility: when it launched the Adaptive controller, in fact, the Redmond giant pointed out that “If everyone plays, we all win.” And there is no more triumphant and happier game concept than this one.