Forza Italia dictates the line: the government lasts until 2023. The stakes on taxation and justice

Blue flags, Forza Italia anthem, cheering crowd and Antonio Tajani opens the two-day convention dedicated to “Italy of the future”. The goal is to demonstrate that Silvio Berlusconi’s party exists on the political scene, it is “a moderate and credible force, the center of the center-right, decisive for winning and governing the nation,” says the vice president and national coordinator of Fi from the stage.

It is the return to presence after almost three years of pandemic and the return, announces Tajani, “of our great leader, still the protagonist, the only one who made the center-right win”. Today in the afternoon the Knight will close the event and the 2 thousand seats in the Roman hotel will not be enough, there will be a big screen outside, because a great participation is expected.

An attacking Tajani opens the proceedings and replies to the accusation of “communicative terrorism” on the land registry reform of Pd leader Enrico Letta: “Other than terrorism, let’s be realistic. We defend the home of the Italians, asking them not to put their hands in their pockets. We do not want the fiscal sting, which the left likes so much. Read you think of who in the Democratic Party and in the deployment of him wants the patrimonial ». Later they ask him about the check for the middle class proposed by the dem secretary for the energy crisis and Tajani snorts: “Letta make it clear, it seems that he is campaigning, he says one a day, the assets, the tax increase, the middle class … We have clear ideas: no increase in taxes, European action to accompany the sanctions, blockade of the stability pact, Recovery plan for the initiatives on the war in Ukraine and a European ceiling on gas prices ».

But the government does not take risks, assures the vice president of Fi. On land registry and justice, two points of great friction, one can “find a mediation, good will is enough: this government is of national unity and is not supported only by the Pd and M5S and must reach the end of the legislature, to face pandemic, crisis economic and international crisis “.

Meanwhile, Fi’s showdown, which has risen to 10% in the polls, is in favor of coalition allies (“We will find an agreement on the administrative”) and government, as well as opponents. «In these days – explains Tajani – we are talking about Covid, Ukraine, we listen to the productive categories and the workers, we make our proposals for the great crisis in Italy and in Europe. The president of the European parliament Roberta Metsola and the EPP secretary Antonio Lopez will speak (today, ed.) To show that we are among the popular in Europe, that we are the EPP in Italy! “

Tajani thanks the Roman coordinator Maurizio Gasparri, the head of the departments Alessandro Cattaneo, in particular the health care owner Andrea Mandelli, the pharmacist who studied the vaccination plan then adopted almost entirely by General Figliuolo.

While the thematic meetings begin, the room is crowded, there are VIPs in the front rows but also many young people and members from all over Italy. The group leader in the Chamber Paolo Barelli explains to reporters: «The reform of the land registry will lead with certainty, albeit from 2026, to an increase in taxation of 2 or even 3 times. With a constructive spirit, we are ready to work with the government to obtain the necessary guarantees for the protection of the house, a primary asset for citizens already harassed by a pandemic, expensive bills and war ».