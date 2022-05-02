Forza Motorsport 8 works on Xbox One, according to leaked images

The new Forza Motorsport It was only announced for Xbox Series X/S and PC, although some new leaked images suggest that it could also come to Xbox One (via VGC). These images were shared last Saturday on Imgur and the page’s own moderators, in charge of verifying the publications, have commented that they are totally legitimate. Despite this, Turn 10 Studios, in charge of developing the new racing title, have not yet commented on whether a version for One will arrive. We leave you with the original image thread:

In case these images are real, it is suspected that they could come from one of the closed tests that were carried out during the past year in order to receive feedback of the players. In this way, it is possible that the version for the last generation console has been included as a test to study its performance, although does not mean that it will reach the stores. However, it is not a possibility that we should rule out considering that ForzaHorizon 5 It was launched on Xbox Series X/S, PC and Xbox One, with the latter version having a very solvent performance.

Forza Motorsport 8 promises a great generational leap

The development team of the next Forza Motorsport commented on previous occasions that this new installment will have a physics system that will be a “huge generational leap”, plus some new generation effects like ray tracing or a new type of tire. Considering how ambitious the project is and its focus on the new generation of Xbox, it would be surprising if it was finally released for One.