Forza Street will close its doors soon, the latest update is available – Nerd4.life

Forza Street will close its doors short, to be precise this spring: the free-to-play drag racer produced by Microsoft, launched in 2020 on PC, iOS and Android, has just received one last update.

In the Forza Street review we underlined the excellent presentation of the game, very pleasant to see and particularly immediate but at the same time too limited in terms of gameplay and strongly repetitive.

Aspects that have prevented the racer from enjoying enormous success, obviously, but have not discouraged casual gamers looking for a simple and all in all engaging experience, as demonstrated by the two years of activity.

L’update just released deactivates all microtransactions and reimburses purchases made in the last thirty days, activates special discounts for in-app purchases based on virtual currency and increases the energy of action available for matches.

Not only that: waiting times are reduced, a new car added and a twelve-week event kicked off that will represent the grand finale of Forza Street, with many rare and epic cars as prizes starting January 17th.