Foschi-Mediagol: “Baldini top, I chose it. A field animal, it has its own rules … “

The exclusive interview granted by Rino Foschi to the editorial staff of Mediagol.it: “Baldini deeply loves the city of Palermo”

The run-up to the category jump restarts from Silvio Baldini. After the meager tally of four points achieved in the last five races, the Palermo decides to turn the page and change the technical guide. The transversal involution of the team, together with the obvious shortcomings shown on the game plan and the tedious series of expulsions suffered, led owners and management to relieve Giacomo from his position. Philippi, at the same time focusing on a technician with undoubted charisma and acclarato experience, at all levels, in the Italian football scene.

Competence, passion and frankness make the former coach of Empoli, Parma, Catania and Carrarese, among others, a profile that constitutes almost a unicum for his way of approaching the profession. Transparent and sanguine man, deeply allergic to rhetoric, protocols and opportunistic logics typical of modern football. Born in 1958, the native technician of Massa Carrara back on the bench of the Palermo after the dated professional experience 2003-2004, when, with the third-placed team in B series, was exonerated following some irrecoverable differences with the then patron, Maurizio Zamparini. Replaced by Francesco Guidolin at the end of January 2004, Baldini during the technical management he collected 42 of the 83 points in the league that earned the rosanero club the return in A league after thirty-two years.

Interviewed exclusively by the editors of Mediagol.it, the former sporting director of the Palermo Rino Dim drew a fresco of the new rosanero coach with whom he shared a significant professional background in the 2003-04 season.

Interview conducted by Leandro Ficarra

“Baldini is a friend, I respect him so much. A memory of mine related to Silvio’s experience on the bench of our Palermo in 2003-2004? we were well placed in the standings, I remember we were third and in full swing to win promotion to Serie A. Baldini had a particular character, which he always had, so it was tough with Zamparini. So there was this change, but not because the team was doing badly in terms of performance and results, on the contrary … “, her words.

“I continued to follow Baldini in the course of his professional career, appreciating his work in various clubs. I consider him brilliant from various points of view, even the cycle completed on the Carrarese bench I think is eloquent in this sense. Then the last year he got tired, because there was little chance for him there. Silvio we know how he is made, he is a passionate subject. He deeply loves the city of Palermo, I assure you that he is sincerely in love with its people. He will do everything to do the best. It’s all in favor of Palermo. Under his technical management we managed to win forty-two of the eighty-three points useful for obtaining promotion to Serie A. Silvio is a very competent technician, from a tactical and fieldwork point of view I consider him one of the best coaches around. I chose him personally after the promotion to Serie A and the brilliant salvation in the top flight he won on the Empoli bench. We know Baldini, he has his ideas and his character. He imposes his rules on the tactical and behavioral level on the team, a player must respect them in order to work with him. Silvio is a motivating and temperamental profile, he possesses a rare gift among the coaches active in today’s football, is an extraordinary field animal. I send him a warm hug and a big good luck. I take this opportunity to address my best wishes for a Merry Christmas and happy holidays to the people of Palermo: to the fans, families, children and all of you information operators “he concluded Dim.

December 24, 2021 (change December 24, 2021 | 21:17)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link