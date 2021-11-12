Fossa and Cydonia in the final gameplay between boss and PvP

Here is the third and final part of our Elden Ring Beta walkthrough: we will face the final boss Margit the Relentless and we will delve into the first Legacy Dungeon, the Castle of Storm Storm. Furthermore, Fossa and Cydonia they will face each other in a deadly duel. Who will win?

Having overcome (not without effort) the obstacles encountered along the path of the Senzaluce in the initial stages of the beta testing phase behind closed doors, the dynamic duo of the editorial staff of Everyeye has made use of advanced fighting techniques, skills in the use of spells and the experience gained by their alter-ego to complete the test packaged by FromSoftware.

