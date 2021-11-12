Tech

Fossa and Cydonia in the final gameplay between boss and PvP

Here is the third and final part of our Elden Ring Beta walkthrough: we will face the final boss Margit the Relentless and we will delve into the first Legacy Dungeon, the Castle of Storm Storm. Furthermore, Fossa and Cydonia they will face each other in a deadly duel. Who will win?

Having overcome (not without effort) the obstacles encountered along the path of the Senzaluce in the initial stages of the beta testing phase behind closed doors, the dynamic duo of the editorial staff of Everyeye has made use of advanced fighting techniques, skills in the use of spells and the experience gained by their alter-ego to complete the test packaged by FromSoftware.

In case you missed it, here you will find the first gameplay in Italian of the Elden Ring Beta with a focus on the first activities to be carried out in the Network Test and in the exploration of the Interregnum. Also on these pages you can also admire the second gameplay of Elden Ring Beta between giants and dungeons, with an in-depth analysis on the challenges to be faced by entering the Sepulcride to acquire the necessary resources to unlock the powers, equipment and experience required by the strenuous battle with the final boss of the Network Test.

For an overview of the contents of the beta of the blockbuster soulslike published by Bandai Namco, our advice can only be to stay on these pages to read the Elden Ring special between gameplay and open world.

