Fossa, Sabaku and Cydonia play for 3 hours

Yesterday evening, Saturday 13 November, the third session of the Elden Ring Network Test took place, and our brave Francesco Fossetti could not resist the call of the new work by Hidetaka Miyazaki and his guys from FromSoftware

He thus summoned his trusted friends Michele to the Twitch channel of Everyeye “Sabaku No Maiku“Poggi and Francesco”Cydonia“Cilurzo, with whom he is once again entering Sepolcride, one of the many areas of the Elden Ring open world, in this case chosen to be the backdrop to the adventures of the Network Test participants. The three adventure companions they played for three hours, exploring the ravines of the environments, facing the most disparate enemies and fearlessly facing the bosses.

If you missed the show that aired last night, don’t despair! You can relive it in its entirety thanks to the replica that we have attached at the top of this news. Before leaving you to his vision, however, we would like to remind you that the Elden Ring Network Test is not finished yet. If you have been selected by FromSoftware, you can also enter the game now, since the Interregnum doors opened at 12:00 and will remain open until 15:00 for the fourth test session. The fifth and last will take place at a much more inconvenient time, ie from 04:00 to 07:00 tomorrow November 15th. Take advantage of it now!