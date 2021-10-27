Fossil fuels, Europe criticizes them but then the gas lobby wins

[Traduzione a cura di Luciana Buttini dall’articolo originale di Maxence Peigné pubblicato su openDemocracy]

Despite European consumers are experiencing a surge in electricity prices, the EU is renewing its commitment to expensive natural gas instead of investing in low-cost renewable energy.

A new study conducted by Investigate Europe revealed that lawmakers have paved the way for new cross-border gas pipelines while the European Court of Auditors highlighted the huge lack of investment in the field of clean energy.

Since the beginning of 2021, in Europe wholesale gas prices jumped by more than 300% and since natural gas is often used to produce electricity and heating, consumers themselves have paid for the rise. For example, in Spain since the beginning of the year, bills have increased by a third while in Italy an increase of 40% is expected in the next quarter.

Recently, Kadri Simson, the European Commissioner for Energy said: “The situation today underlines the need to end our dependence on foreign and flammable fossil fuels as soon as possible“.

A quarter of the EU energy mix is ​​represented by fossil gas, second only to oil. Since 2019, much of the gas is of Russian origin (41%) and, to a lesser extent, Norwegian (16%). Although gas is an alternative to coal due to its low emissions, it still contains high levels of methane which contribute to global warming.

The European Commission itself admitted that gas consumption is incompatible with its promises to achieve climate neutrality by 2050 and to cut emissions by 55% before 2030. According to one of its impact assessments, gas consumption “Must be reduced to a small percentage compared to current levels” in order to achieve the goals of net consumption of zero.

European lawmakers continue to support gas

On 28 September, the European Parliament under the TEN-E regulation on trans-European energy networks, it supported the construction of new international gas pipelines. This controversial rule defines which infrastructures can be part of the fifth European list of PCI, projects of common interest.

For corporations to be included in the PCI it means getting quick permits and funding from the EU. Members of the European Parliament have determined that gas bids will be eligible for quick consents but will not be able to receive money from the PCI fund, the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF).

A series of loopholes, however, will allow gas projects to still receive public funding. First, gas pipelines where fossil fuel is mixed with an unspecified amount of hydrogen will continue to receive subsidies until 2027.

Hydrogen, which can be produced from renewable sources, at the moment, however, 95% derives from fossil sources. Usually, the PCI get more money from other public funds than from the CEF. Furthermore, European support is an incentive for banks to intervene with additional funding.

Observers now suspect that PCI’s next list, which will be released towards the end of winter, could give special status to more than 70 project proposals in the gas sector, far more than 32 two years ago. All this despite an analysis released by Artelys (a consulting firm specializing in the field of data science) which highlights the “superficiality” of most of the previous projects .

Furthermore, this discovery would prevail over Simson’s proposal to ban gas projects in the revision of the TEN-E regulation.

“The gas lobby is extremely powerful”

According to French MEP Marie Toussaint, the European Parliament has succumbed to the demands of the sector. In an interview with Investigate Europe, he has declared: “The gas lobby is extremely powerful“. It’s still: “They are putting in place numerous maneuvers. I myself, who am an MEP from the Greens group, receive from them 3 to 4 emails a day“.

A recent survey conducted by two NGOs, Global Witness And Corporate Europe Observatory revealed how the TEN-E regulation rapporteur, Polish Conservative MEP Zdzisław Krasnodębski, refused to disclose the contents of meetings with companies.

Toussaint stated: “Lobbying is harmful and is rooted in the heart of the systemAnd added that it is wrong to finance fossil fuels, especially now that prices have skyrocketed.

To achieve their goals, gas advocates have managed to manipulate European guidelines, or rather their lack. The common classification of EU sustainable activities, known as the “Taxonomy Regulation”, is vague on this point. According to his own definition: “The Taxonomy Regulation does not include or exclude natural gas“.

The EU Commission is not doing enough

As the European Court of Auditors pointed out in a report published last month, this ambiguity about the rules it could hamper climate efforts.

Eva Lindstrom, the lead author of the study, told Investigate Europe that vague rules like these lead to market inefficiency whereby investors are unable to understand which projects could turn into stranded assets. Lindstrom explained that: “There should be more clarity on what is ecological and what is not“.

He then insisted: “We need the private sector but we cannot expect companies to do the right thing on their own. They are there to make money“.

The report concludes that the European Commission is not doing enough to stimulate sustainable investment. To complete the transition it will serve 1 trillion euros per year (about 1,000 billion, NdT). But under current plans, the EU intends to allocate € 200 billion in each annual budget. As Lindstrom points out: “The investment gap is huge“.

“Politicians will try to take advantage of it for personal gain”

Yet at the same time, there are others who argue that Brussels is doing too much. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki accused the EU of causing the energy crisis with its environmental agenda.

The vice-president of the EU Commission with the delegation to the Green Deal has belittled the accusation, declaring that only “one fifth” of the higher tariffs is attributable to emissions policies.

So as the game of mutual accusations continues, Timmermans’ job may become more difficult. In particular, it will be difficult to develop plans that also include transport and construction in the coal market.

The yellow vests protests in France started in 2018 following an increase in the fuel tax and saw around 3 million people take to the streets.

Annika Hedberg of the European Policy Center reported to Investigate Europe that: “There is a risk that rising energy prices will have an impact on the Green Deal“. He then continued: “People are inherently opposed to change, and some politicians will try to take advantage of it for personal gain“.

Nonetheless, Hedberg points out that clear benefits could be achieved with a decarbonised economy, including that of low-cost energy.

“If we had more renewable energy, we would avert this crisis”

Many believe that the mere presence of gas in the European network is an essential element of the problem. The European electricity market operates in order to cover the demand of the following day. With this system, the overall price is pegged to the most expensive energy source used to meet the anticipated demand.

In other words, if 100% of the demand was covered by solar or wind energy, the rates could be really low. But when expensive fossil fuels come into play, the final price is indexed on the basis of their value.

Raphael Hanoteaux of the E3G think tank said: “If we had more renewable energy and less gas, we would get out of this crisis more easily “. He also noted that, at the same time, the EU should decrease energy needs and electrify heating. But in the short term, the priority is to deliver “Social support to mitigate the impact of the surge in prices on households.”

Several governments have already implemented emergency measures to cushion the impact on the latter. Spain announced the recovery of 2.6 billion euros from the profits of energy companies, France has promised to freeze utility rates while Italy has assured of investing 3 billion euros to compensate for increases in bills. However, such expedients could only protect citizens temporarily.

In November, the Commission is expected to take a decision on the sustainability of gas as an energy source, before presenting the highly anticipated package of measures the following month.