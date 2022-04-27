Foster Farms faces COVID sick leave penalties

Foster Farms plant located at 1000 Davis Street in Livingston, California. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

State labor regulators are fining Foster Farms and the staffing agencies the company worked with nearly $3.8 million for failing to inform temporary workers that they had supplemental paid sick leave due to COVID-19.

The sentence announced Tuesday by the California Labor Commissioner’s Office affects nearly 3,500 temporary employees at the Foster Farms processing plant in Livingston, Merced County.

The Labor Commissioner’s Office opened an investigation into the company after outbreaks of COVID-19 were reported at the plant.

The state investigation included an audit of the payroll records of Foster Farms and the staffing agencies it uses.

Three staffing agencies used to provide temporary workers to replace permanent Foster Farms employees affected by COVID-19 bore the brunt of the fines:

human bees inc based in Lathrop, owes $940,050 to its 1,987 temporary workers.

based in Englewood, Colorado, owes $377,850 to its 341 temporary workers. Marcos Renteria Ag Services Inc. in Turlock owes $2,465,900 to 1,148 temporary workers.

State officials said neither Foster Farms nor the three staffing agencies notified temporary workers of their right to supplemental paid sick leave, adding that Foster Farms LLC and Foster Poultry Farms were jointly responsible for the violations.

The citations were issued on April 5.

A spokesperson for the State Department of Industrial Relations added that if one or more of the staffing companies fails to pay citation fines, Foster Farms has the responsibility to pay.

Ira Brill, vice president of communications for Foster Farms, said the company is reviewing the State’s subpoenas, adding that Foster Farms relies on temporary agencies and other providers to comply with laws and regulations.

“Any provider in any area that we deal with assures us that they are complying with the laws of the state of California,” Brill told The Fresno Bee, “as well as any applicable federal laws.”

In addition to the regular paid sick leave employers offer to employees, California’s supplemental paid sick leave law requires covered employers to provide up to 40 hours of paid sick leave to workers impacted by COVID for their employment. isolation or quarantine.

This also includes immunizations or care for a child whose school is closed due to the pandemic. If an employee or a member of their family tests positive for COVID-19, the law allows an additional 40 hours of paid sick leave.

“Workers shouldn’t have to worry about economic hardship if they need to care for themselves or a family member who tests positive for COVID,” said State Labor Commissioner Lilia Garcia-Brower.

“That’s what supplemental paid sick leave is for: it keeps workers home sick and protects against the spread of COVID-19.”

Employers using staffing agencies “have a joint responsibility to protect the health of their workers,” it added.