foul, yellow card and bursts into tears at being substituted

2022-04-03

The young forward of Vida, John Contreras He had a bad afternoon this Sunday in the game against Olimpia on a visit to the EChelato Uclés National Stadium.

Contreras repeated as a starter in Fernando Mira’s starting eleven, however, his stay on the pitch only lasted 21 minutes after being substituted.

It turned out that in one of the actions of the game, on the right wing, the defenderr Maylor Núñez there would be space and Juan appeared to stop him with a hard tackle.

The merengue defender reproached his opponent’s sweep by crashing the ball into his face. Both ended up being reprimanded. The white footballer with expulsion and the second with a yellow card.

The curious thing about the play is that Juan Contreras ended up leaving the field before a substitution by Fernando Mira, bringing in Anthony García and the television cameras caught him crying on the bench.

The young man who wears the number “11” has spent difficult days in the coconut team in a slow process to become a protagonist after being a scorer for Atlético Santa Cruz in the Liga de Ascenso in 2019-20 where he was on loan .