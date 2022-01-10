found 209 Roman coins in a cave in Spain

It would seem a story worthy of the pages of a novel by Luis Sepúlveda. The story of the badger who wanted to build a den to shelter from the cold and instead found one treasure of Roman coins. Not very tasty for him, but succulent for archaeologists. Not surprisingly, the cave that framed the particular story was also renamed “the cave of the badger“. We are in Spain, in Berció, near Grado, in the region of Asturias, in the cave of La Cuesta. This is where the Spanish archaeologists they discovered a treasure chest of 209 Roman coins dated from the 3rd to the 5th century AD. According to scholars it is an “exceptional find”, because it is the “greatest treasure of Roman pieces found in a cave in Spain”.

COINS FROM ISTANBUL AND LONDON

The important aspect is that the coins come from Antioch, Constantinople, Thessaloniki, from the south of France and even from London, the latter, a single currency, the largest, from the mid-4th century. “Apart from the quality and quantity of the pieces, these coins allow us to affirm that in the middle of the 5th century, between the end of the Roman Empire and the establishment of the Kingdom of Asturias, there was an international movement of Roman coins that reached the Asturias ». When it is really said, a discovery that happened by pure chance. Accomplice, the curiosity and the spirit of observation of a good archaeologist.

THE EXCURSION

The story was told by the researchers Alfonso Fanjul, Antonio Juaneda and Roberto García. It all started with a photographic tour along the banks of the Nalón river. It was supposed to be a nature hike until they intercepted a large semi-hidden cave, which looked interesting from an archaeological point of view. Intuition, flair, patience. From there the exploration of the site was organized. Entering the cavity, for almost sixteen meters from the entrance, the archaeologists began to notice a sort of hollow in the ground that culminated in a real den, “probably of a badger – said Fanjul – The animal had pierced a deposit of coins and some of them had come to the surface” . Right there on the ground, among herbs and shrubs, moss and earth, the first coins began to be found. An unexpected and impressive sight. They stayed there for 1600 years, at least until the badger was unearthed.

THE PRECIOUS LAIR

The little animal, perhaps from hunger and cold, had dug the ground in search of some larva. During the undertaking, the animal had stumbled upon the strange little edible treasure obviously, but on which it had also left some scratches. Right there, on sight, archaeologists found a total of 115 coins. A more thorough investigation, with a planned excavation returned the rest of the coins, for a total treasure of 209 coins. Different interpretative hypotheses of such a coin pool: perhaps someone wanted to hide their money, earnings, possessions in a safe and inaccessible place, for fear of a raid. In light of the imminent arrival of the Germanic people of the Suebi (or Swabians), coming from the Baltic Sea, which according to Tacitus invaded Spain in 409. The discovery that was made under the aegis of the Ministry of Culture, so much so that the coins were all transported to the Archaeological Museum of Asturias.

THE NEW EXCAVATION

The undertaking dates back to the spring summer of 2021, but now the Spanish press has relaunched it in the media because thanks to funding and authorizations, the team of archaeologists can restart their investigations in the cave. According to scholars, in fact: “There must be other coins.” A second excavation of the La Cuesta refuge will clarify whether it was a human settlement or just a hiding place. Perhaps used in a conflictual context, of struggles between tribes, after the Romanization of Asturias. It is a “dark time”, of transition towards the kingdom of Asturias. At the moment, they believe it possible that the coins have been in circulation for a long time after they were minted because “we know that they continue to be used until the 7th century,” comment the archaeologists.