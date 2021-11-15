Found a black hole outside the Milky Way, which is why it is a historical discovery

Perhaps we have a wrong perception of black holes, we are convinced that such objects, which suck up everything around them, make a terrible noise in the universe and are easily detectable. It is not so. Black holes are masters of stealth and if they don’t emit radiation they are invisible to us.

Now for the first time we have been able to find a black hole outside the Milky Way using a new method, which is by looking for a star in a binary orbit but orbiting around … apparently around nothing.

It is called NGC 1850 BH1 and is relatively small. They found it in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a dwarf galaxy orbiting the Milky Way about 160,000 light years.

Digital ArtGetty Images

“Similar to Sherlock Holmes tracking down a criminal gang from their missteps, we are looking at every single star in this cluster with a magnifying glass in one hand trying to find some evidence of black holes but without seeing them directly,” says L astrophysicist Sara Saracino of Liverpool John Moores University.

“The result shown here represents only one of the wanted criminals, but when you have found one, you are well on your way to discovering many more, in different groups.”

The problem is that according to astronomers there should be many more black holes, in the Milky Way alone there are an estimated 100 million, and we are still a long way from finding them. These new methods will help us to find new ones and to understand more and more their nature, in relation to the space that surrounds them.

