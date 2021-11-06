found and freed a naked man

Shock story in the USA. A man it was saved after being remained trapped between walls of a theater to Syracuse, in the state of New York. In the early morning the firefighters were called after hearing a sound from inside the wall And yell out from Help. Rescuers cut the walls of the theater and they found it naked. Now it is hospitalized in a hospital.

“It is believed that the person, an adult male, entered the theater 2-3 days ago. It is not clear exactly how he managed to access the area behind the wall, ”he writes Facebook the Syracuse Fire Department.

Among the first hypothesis, it seems that the man got stuck inside a crawl space for two days.

As Syracuse.com reports, a local news outlet, Theater director Mike Intaglietta said the man had been seen to wander for the building at the beginning of the week.

THE employees who have seen it have lost the traces of his position and they thought he was gone.

“I don’t know if he was coming in to warm up or to use the bath. I don’t know »added the director.

John Kane, Syracuse’s deputy fire chief, told local US media that the man hid in a crawl space for two days and was trapped after being fell inside the wall of the men’s baths in the theater.

Police report that the man appeared to be suffering from one mental disease and he would not have been accused or identified.