found her equal to Gal Gadot

It was a most flirty interview. Ángeles Araya and Mirna Schindler had the complex mission of speaking with Caua Reymond.

It is that the gallant stars in the teleseries alien livesthe nightlife that is breaking it at night on Channel 13.

For this reason, the drivers of Your day They decided to do a Zoom with the actor, to get to know him a little more and promote the story.

And there was a fun conversation, where they asked him if he knew our country and how he had put together his double role in the soap opera.

Angeles Araya, on fire

Thus, while they talked to the Brazilian about how much he exposed his private life on social networks, Ángeles did not find anything better than asking him about his daughter Sofía.

And there she told him that she also had a baby girl, she showed him the photo and Cauã praised the little girl’s smile, a minute in which he gave the best praise to the morning figure.

“You look like Gal Gadot. Have they told you before?”he told her without any filter, which caused a cry from the reporter, who was shocked by her confession.

Then, back in the studio, the cheerleader, still in shock, stated “gentle compliment that he sent me”being more than happy.

And he added that “at first I did not understand, I thought he was bothering me and later, when he repeated it to me, I said where from? But now I find that I even look alike.”

In this way, Ángeles Araya was on fire with the words of the heartthrob alien lives, expressing with laughter that he did not know Cauã better in person. “Why should I disappoint him?” he mocked.