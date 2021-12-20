World

found seven lifeless bodies in a house, among them three children

Photo of James Reno James Reno30 mins ago
0 22 2 minutes read

The bodies were found in a house in Moorhead, in the US state of Minnesota, inside a house. The police are currently groping in the dark.

Seven lifeless bodies, including those of three children, were discovered in Moorhead, in the US state of Minnesota, inside a house. The bodies were all transferred to the Ramsey County coroner’s office for the crucial post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death, local broadcaster Kvly reports. To make the dramatic discovery, Saturday 18 December around 20, were some family members who had gone to the house for a simple visit, and who immediately contacted the police. No signs of violence or break-ins have been detected, at the moment the authorities are not actively looking for any suspects.

“This is one absolutely horrible tragedyand, made even more poignant as it came close to the Christmas break, “Moorhead Mayor Shelly Carlson wrote in a statement sent to the Star Tribune.” I am heartbroken for the family and friends who have received this devastating news over the weekend. Our community mourns with them at this heartbreaking time. “

Usa, still a tragedy of weapons: 13 year old takes a rifle to make a video and kills a child

According to neighbors, the children were last seen on Friday, according to local radio KFGO. To the school district of the area of Moorhead information on the victims was provided in order to “prepare psychologists in the eventual assistance of the students,” police said.

Moorhead is located on the Minnesota border near Fargo, North Dakota in a metropolitan area of ​​approximately 230,000 people. Moorhead Police Captain Deric Swanson said the investigation is still ongoing and that further information, including the cause of death andidentification of victims, will be released later.

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno30 mins ago
0 22 2 minutes read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Omicron is scary. G7 ministers summoned. EU: “Race against time”. WHO reassures

3 weeks ago

The curfew in the Netherlands, the lockdown for the unvaccinated in Austria: Italy leads the way on the green pass, now stricter rules arrive in the EU

November 13, 2021

Boeing admits responsibility for the 737 Max Ethiopian plane crash

November 11, 2021

Bannon turns himself over to the FBI and turns the arrest into a show

November 17, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button