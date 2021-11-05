found the cast for the adaptation of the musical

The film adaptation of Wicked will try to rehabilitate the name of The Wicked Witch of the West

Wicked is one of the most popular Broadway musicals of all time, although it only premiered in 2003. Based on a novel that met with the same success, it tells of the events that took place before and during the arrival of Dorothy – the protagonist of The Wizard of Oz – in the kingdom of Oz. The protagonists of the events are two witches, Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, and Glinda, the Good Witch of the South. And, after having lived their lives on multiple stages, the two characters are ready to land on the big screen. Of a transposition for cinema we had been talking for a decade now, but the rumors became reality when the director was hired: Jon M. Chu, already the creator of two other musicals, Crazy Rich Asians And In The Heights.

And a few hours ago the news came that the film has also found its two protagonists, Ariana Grande – Glinda – e Cynthia Erivo – Elphaba. The two stars, singers even before actresses, will certainly be able to pay homage to the original musical, through a performance that will have nothing to envy to the historical interpreters of the theatrical version, Idina Menzel and Kristen Chenoweth. Ariana Grande, launched by Disney Channel, has since become one of the most popular pop stars among the very young. Cyntia Erivo, on the other hand, has a career full of awards and great interpretations behind her, including the one in Genius: Aretha, in which he gives body and voice to the Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin.

The film version of Wicked, like Maleficent and other Disney live action, it sets itself the daunting task of rehabilitate one of the bad guys most iconic of literature and theater. Elphaba, in fact, was not “born” bad but – due to the green color of her skin – she was the victim of a smear campaign promoted by the corrupt government of Oz. Recall that on the big and small screen the Wicked Witch of the West has already had the face, among others, of Margaret Hamilton (The Wizard of Oz, 1939), Mila Kunis (The great and mighty Oz, 2013) and Rebecca Mader (Once upon a time).