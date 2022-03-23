Foundation asks Miriam Germán to reopen the investigation

The Justice and Transparency Foundation (FJT), demanded that the Public Ministry reopen and review the investigations of the assassination attempt perpetrated against David Ortiz, due to the shame and international questions that a report brings, establishing very different results. to the hypotheses and conclusions reached by the Dominican authorities at the time.

Trajano Potentini, president of Justice and Transparency, urged the Public Ministry, in the person of its maximum incumbent, magistrate Mirian German Brito, to order an exhaustive review, to ratify the work of the Public Ministry, or, on the contrary, if There are signs of irregularities and complicity of the authorities, as suggested by the international investigation of Ed Davis and Ric Prado, act accordingly, adopting and executing the sanctions and corrective measures in place.

The report results from investigations led by former Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis and former CIA agent Ric Prado, revealing that César Emilio Peralta (“César the Abuser”) allegedly ordered the attack on Ortiz because allegedly, the player “would have disrespected him”, so, according to the investigation, he orchestrated a plan to place a reward for the life of the player.

According to the entity, it is necessary for the Public Ministry to carry out an investigation, verifying all the actions and procedural steps that the authorities carried out in the instrumentation of the file.