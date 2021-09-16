Foundation, Invasion and The Morning Show. The news coming to Apple TV +

A small space during Apple’s Keynote was also dedicated to Apple TV + programming. A trailer illustrated some of the news coming in the next television season between confirmations and unpublished shows. Here are the titles in the program.

It starts with the second season of The Morning Show, an Emmy Award-winning series that will see Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon on screen. The series consists of 10 episodes that will arrive one a week, every Friday, starting September 17.

September 24 will be the turn of Foundation (Foundation) of which the first two episodes will be available and then continue with one episode a week. The series is the first on-screen adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s iconic novel series to be directed by David S. Goyer. Starring this first season Jared Harris as Hari Seldon, Lee Pace as Emperor Brother Day, Lou Llobell as Gaal Dornick.

The month of September ends with the arrival of The Problem with Jon Stewart, a sort of experiment between documentary and fiction in which topical issues will be addressed. At the same time, a Podcast of the same title will also start, available on the Apple Podcast platform. On air from September 30th.

October 29 arrives

Swagger, an unreleased drama series inspired by NBA superstar Kevin Durant’s early days in basketball. Director and executive producer is Reggie Rock Bythewood.

The series ends on November 5 with a third season Dickinson, created by Alena Smith and produced by Hailee Steinfeld who also holds the title role.

It has as its title The Shrink Next Door the new dark comedi produced by by Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd starring Rudd himself and Will Ferrell. It will be launched worldwide on November 12th. Finally, the original film is expected on December 15th Swan Song portrayed by Mahershala Ali.

Among the other titles announced: the feature film The Velvet Underground by Todd Haynes to be released on October 15, the series Invasion by Simon Kinberg and David Weil which will debut on October 22, the film Finch with Tom Hanks arriving November 5th.