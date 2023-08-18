Foundation that works for women with endometriosis

Have you ever heard of diseases of the female reproductive organ? Well, endometriosis is one of them. It is common and little known, but what is it for sure?

According to the World Health Organization (OMG), “it is a disease in which a tissue similar to the inner mucosa develops outside the uterus, which can cause severe pain in the pelvis and make it difficult to conceive.” It can appear from the first menstruation till menopause.

This pathology is usually silent, but is evident enough to affect organs such as the intestine, and symptoms may persist for more than 10 years if diagnosed late.

Luz Marina Arak is a strong and determined woman. She founded the Colombian Association of Endometriosis and Infertility (ASOCEN), a non-profit organization that was born out of her personal experience and says that her biggest inspiration to create it was her children; As she was able to become a mother naturally against all odds, thus becoming an example of recovery for other women suffering from endometriosis.

How was it born and who composed it?

Asoken is a foundation made up of volunteer women who want to make their knowledge and personal experiences about polycystic ovaries, uterine myomatosis, endometriosis and infertility available to the community.

It is legally constituted to provide consultation to more than 30,000 patients across the country for more than 11 years. Its mission is to sensitize, make visible, educate, raise awareness about endometriosis and other female pathologies and in turn promote public policies that allow for early diagnosis and adequate treatment of the disease.

The unit wants to reach out to more patients by raising awareness, because “despite the fact that millions of women suffer from it, part of the responsibility lies with ignorance as well as normalizing menstrual pain. There are many taboos and stigmas surrounding the natural biological fact of cancer and for this reason the issue is downplayed and the disease is diagnosed late, ”says Luz Marina Arak.

The organization has services such as online courses, comprehensive women’s counseling, talks and activities on various topics related to the diseases they support, on the other hand, they have valuable alliances and agreements such as Fertility Center, Management Center Integrated Endometriosis, a multidisciplinary team are also Experts, groups and organizations working for women’s health.

A fundamental part of this foundation is to create links to increase its visibility, which is why they are in talks with Casa Mujer and the Secretary of Health, the Secretary of Women, as well as other organizations that support breast cancer and other forms of malignancy. Are. Noun It aims to generate a positive and collective impact in favor of Colombian women.

having an underdiagnosed disease; Women choose silence, thus keeping away their deep pain, not only physical, but also emotional, as was the case with Ingrid Ordóñez, who had to undergo two surgeries as a result of the disease.

He assured that Google is the perfect tool to reach out to the Foundation and get help. She found out about Luz Marina’s testimony online and it inspired her to seek help.

Gradually, Asoken became his haven. They were educated and told what is endometriosis and its consequences.

He explains that the services they provided him were essential to his process because he not only had access to an instructor and meditation, but access to experts.

“I purchased a service with one of the endometriosis specialists, a patron of the association. I wanted to hear another concept and how I can adopt it in my life and my process”, says Ingrid Ordóñez.

Ingrid, on the other hand, puts special emphasis on the fact that “I will always be grateful to Asoken because the contact with that sympathetic doctor who listens to you had a positive effect. In addition, he taught me to eat, I did without contraceptive pills Learned to manage the disease and I focused on meditation.

Like Ingrid’s case, there is also the case of Adelaida Arismendi who, having no symptoms, had no idea what she was suffering from, as she also thought her sudden and unusual spasms were normal; But he was diagnosed in May 2020 and it resulted in the destruction of half of his large intestine.

Despite the fact that it was a difficult situation, she was always positive about the process, looking for alternatives. It was here that he met Susana Oveso, a psychotherapist. Gradually, she became the inspiration Adelaida needed to be a part of the Foundation and she faced the disease with the most optimism and mental preparation.

“Feeling oriented to know that my feelings were normal, that my thoughts had a name and that there were other options, besides starting anxiety medication. Feeling heard and feeling that my pain was valid was essential because they recognized me as a patient, so I didn’t have to deal with general comments like “it’s like you don’t want to do anything when it comes to me.” Didn’t have to fight with the society. That Asoken opened the door for me, it filled me completely”, Adelaida mentions.

Thanks to the history of many women like this Foundation and Luz Marina Arak achieved important changes in the country’s public policies, her life story, her great work and enthusiasm led her to knock on doors within the Congress of the Republic, until the Chamber The representative of Mauricio Toro was the light on the road and helped her to listen to the approval of the Colombian endometriosis law.

Thanks to this law, “a management pathway was created so that when a patient arrives with certain symptoms, a protocol that allows early diagnosis can be implemented and thus shortens the time to diagnosis.” which today in Colombia is 10 years. In addition, the law seeks to create specific protocols for the integrated treatment of endometriosis since today they do not exist within the health plan”, says Luz Marina.

If you want to be a part of the Foundation or want to know more about it, you can click here.