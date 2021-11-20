Foundry USA Becomes Second Largest Bitcoin Mining Pool After China Ban By CoinTelegraph



New York-based cryptocurrency mining service provider Foundry USA continues its growth by becoming the second largest (BTC) mining pool in the world after reaching a 15.42% share of the network.

Data from BTC.com shows that the subsidiary of Digital Currency Group is only 4,000PH / s behind the pool leader AntPool, which at the time of writing contributes a 17.76% share to the network.

The growing participation of American entities can be attributed to the recent blanket ban on cryptocurrency trading and crypto mining activities in China. The move resulted in a large-scale migration of local Bitcoin miners, now re-established in crypto-friendly jurisdictions such as the United States, Russia and Kazakhstan.

