Foundry USA becomes the second largest Bitcoin mining pool after the ban in China

The New York-based cryptocurrency mining service provider Foundry USA continues its growth by becoming the second largest Bitcoin (BTC) mining pool in the world after reaching a share of 15.42% of the network.

Data from BTC.com shows that the subsidiary of Digital Currency Group is only 4,000PH / s behind the pool leader AntPool, which at the time of writing contributes a 17.76% share to the network.

The growing participation of American entities can be attributed to the recent blanket ban on cryptocurrency trading and crypto mining activities in China. The move resulted in a large-scale migration of local Bitcoin miners, now re-established in crypto-friendly jurisdictions such as the United States, Russia and Kazakhstan.

According to https://t.co/1YRYr4QCmY, DCG’s mining pool Foundry has become the second largest Bitcoin mining pool. China’s severe crackdown on Bitcoin mining and the transfer of mining industry to the United States are the core reasons. https://t.co/VjtWgD9Hsp pic.twitter.com/XK9Y19QDrg – Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) November 20, 2021

Among the five largest mining pools in terms of hash rate distribution, Foundry USA charges the highest average transaction fees of 0.09418116 BTC (nearly $ 5,500) per block. American firms have also made up for China’s absence in crypto ATM distribution.

Coin ATM Radar data shows that Bitcoin Depot, a Georgia company, has overtaken its Chinese counterparts to become the largest crypto ATM operator in the world. Curiously, most crypto ATM operators are run by American companies, a more prominent trend following the ban on crypto activities in China.

Despite clear intentions to establish a central bank digital currency (CBDC), the Chinese Communist Party polled public opinion on the ban on Bitcoin mining on 21 October, initiating talks about a change in the government’s negative stance on assets. of crypto mining.

However, Statista data confirm that the contribution from China to Bitcoin’s hash rate has been steadily declining since September 2019. Two years ago, China accounted for more than 75% of the mining hash rate, which dropped to 46% in April 2021 before the country banned cryptocurrencies.

As the US moves closer to mainstream adoption of Bitcoin, regulators seek clarity regarding the new reporting requirements proposed by the Biden administration.

Several Republican and Democratic members have called on multiple occasions to amend reforms on crypto tax reporting and redefine the term “broker” in crypto transactions.

As of 2014, the two-party infrastructure law requires the public to declare transactions in digital assets equivalent to more than $ 10,000 to the Internal Revenue Service. Currently, the bill defines brokers as all miners, validators, hardware, software and protocol developers.