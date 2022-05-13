Four actors in the deck to be the new James Bond

With his participation in the film no time to die (2021), actor Daniel Craig54, said goodbye to the iconic character from james-bond, which he gave life to five times between 2006 and 2021.

His last appearance embodyingagent 007, marked a milestone, because it was the first film since the pandemic that exceeded 100 million dollars on his debut.

Since then both the leaders of this successful saga and also his followers have been questioning who would be the successor of this British artist, and countless possibilities have been considered. However, now the film producer EON Productions Through the entertainment magazine Variety, he has stated that they already have a select group of applicants in their sights.

The list started with 20 candidates but has now been narrowed down to just four, with one surprise being the possibility that one may be the first non-British actor to play the spy or the role is also hypothesized to be played for the first time by an Afro-descendant actor.

The serious aspirants to get into the skin of the Secret Agent famous in the world are: Idris Elba, Henry Cavill, Tom Hardy and Jacob Elordi.

This is a major responsibility, since actors like GGeorge Lazenby, Roger Moore, Sean Connery, Timothy Dalton and Pierce Brosnanwith their interpretations they gave their own stamp to Bond, a fictional character created in 1953 by the English journalist and novelist Ian Fleming.

Barbara Broccoli, who has been at the head of the franchise since 1995, commented that the final decision has been somewhat complicated, but it will be vital in the future.

“It is a great decision. It’s not just about choosing an actor. It is a complete rethinking of where we are going. We will have to rethink everything that surrounds the character; his priorities, conflicts, missions, allies and enemies”.