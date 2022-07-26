Four appointments of Gustavo Petro that have generated a strong controversy

President-elect Gustavo Petro, with a growing favorable image, has appointed some of his most important officials. Announcements such as that of Alejandro Gaviria, appointed Minister of Education; José Antonio Ocampo, future Minister of Finance; and Cecilia López, who will be in charge of the Agriculture portfolio, were well received inside and outside the government coalition.

However, four of his appointments have been criticized, rejected and even assumed by the opposition as a “threat”. These are figures close to the president-elect, aligned with his proposal in each sector and in key positions for the next four years.

The first dissonant appointment was that of Carolina Corcho, appointed as the new Minister of Health. From the moment Gustavo Petro announced his decision, prevention from various sectors in the face of a possible extreme change to the health system is palpable.

Both Corcho and Petro agree that the best alternative is to eliminate the EPS to establish a public model, in some aspects similar to the Social Security that used to govern in Colombia.

Corcho, who was vice president of the Colombian Medical Federation, also came to the fore in the pandemic, causing controversy for their positions regarding the measures that the Government should take. Many of them ended up being fake news.

The elimination of the health system, as we know it, has the presidents of the most important EPS in the country tense. For this reason, it is hoped that within the negotiation of the great national agreement, a consensus will be achieved that does not rule out the progress of three decades in health.

Later, the president-elect appointed the indigenous Giovani Yule as director of the Land Restitution Unit. According to the opposition, this is a case of possible conflict of interest due to activism in favor of land use according to the beliefs of their community.

“The announcement of the indigenous leader Giovani Yule, advisor to the Cric, as the new director of the Land Restitution Unit, should be analyzed. Is there no conflict of interest? Let us remember that he led a protest in search of more land for the indigenous people”, Senator María Fernanda Cabal posted on her Twitter account.

Yule, as spokesperson for the minga, always advocated for the use of the land in accordance with indigenous beliefs. In addition, he is a senior adviser to the Regional Indigenous Council of Cauca (Cric), which has as one of its clear objectives the “recovery” of the territories.

“Recover the land of the reservations and carry out the defense of the ancestral territory and the living spaces of the indigenous communities. Expand the safeguards say two of the points of the so-called “struggle platform” of the Cric.

Then, the president-elect appointed Iván Velásquez, a former auxiliary magistrate of the Supreme Court of Justice. This created a storm in the Democratic Center, until now the only opposition party.

According to the Uribe senator, Paloma Valencia, the former chief investigator of parapolitics would be an enemy of his political party and described his appointment as a “threat.” All this, because it is possibly the designation of one of the main adversaries of former President Álvaro Uribe.

“The appointment of a sworn enemy of the party and the head of the opposition party as defense minister is not just a challenge; it is a threat,” the congresswoman trilled.

This Monday, the president-elect appointed Danilo Rueda, director of the Inter-Church Justice and Peace Commission, as Peace Commissioner. This appointment provoked another wave of criticism, since it is about the person who accompanied Juan Fernando Petro, brother of the future president, to his visit to La Picota.

Not only was the proposal for social forgiveness brought up again, but the work of the NGO it represents is also analyzed. According to the organization, the various armed guerrilla organizations operate under the exercise of the “right to war.”

There are still nine ministries that Petro will have to appoint. More than allies and close to his political career, names are expected to please the parties that join the government coalition.