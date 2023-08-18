Four Artists Shortlisted by NFL for Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show

lI expected this from the NFL Taylor Swift Headline, Halftime Show in 2024 But it has reportedly refused to do so and this has prompted the organizers to start seriously looking for alternatives.

The show always features one of the biggest names in music performing in front of huge audiences, leaving many to wonder where the league will head after being rejected. Intense,

it has already been mentioned Harry Styles And Miley Cyrus Talks were on to perform in Las Vegas, but now two more artists have been added to the shortlist.

“Breaking: 3 Time Grammy Award Winner bad bunnyrappers jack harlow3 time Grammy Award winner Harry StylesAnd Miley Cyrus “He is on the NFL’s shortlist to perform at the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show in Las Vegas,” NFL sources told @_MLFootball in a tweet on Thursday.

stylesIt seems to be a favorite after being one of the finalists last year. RihannaThose who performed on the show last year had over 121 million viewers, the largest audience in history.”

Substitutes for the Super Bowl Halftime Show

Intense Music has dominated the industry in 2023 and it would be a great achievement for the NFL, but any one or a combination of two of these four would be just as exciting.

bad bunny Is exceptionally popular in all corners of the earth, so his fan base would be huge and would be eager to watch it.

harlow It’s not as big as the other three, but it can hold its own on stage. However, there has to be someone older with it for it to work.