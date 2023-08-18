Entertainment

Four Artists Shortlisted by NFL for Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner17 hours ago
0 33 1 minute read

lI expected this from the NFL Taylor Swift Headline, Halftime Show in 2024 But it has reportedly refused to do so and this has prompted the organizers to start seriously looking for alternatives.

The show always features one of the biggest names in music performing in front of huge audiences, leaving many to wonder where the league will head after being rejected. Intense,

it has already been mentioned Harry Styles And Miley Cyrus Talks were on to perform in Las Vegas, but now two more artists have been added to the shortlist.

“Breaking: 3 Time Grammy Award Winner bad bunnyrappers jack harlow3 time Grammy Award winner Harry StylesAnd Miley Cyrus “He is on the NFL’s shortlist to perform at the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show in Las Vegas,” NFL sources told @_MLFootball in a tweet on Thursday.

stylesIt seems to be a favorite after being one of the finalists last year. RihannaThose who performed on the show last year had over 121 million viewers, the largest audience in history.”

Substitutes for the Super Bowl Halftime Show

Intense Music has dominated the industry in 2023 and it would be a great achievement for the NFL, but any one or a combination of two of these four would be just as exciting.

bad bunny Is exceptionally popular in all corners of the earth, so his fan base would be huge and would be eager to watch it.

harlow It’s not as big as the other three, but it can hold its own on stage. However, there has to be someone older with it for it to work.

(tagstotranslate)NFL/Super-Bowl

Source link

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner17 hours ago
0 33 1 minute read
Photo of Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner is a seasoned writer and editor for D1SoftballNews.com. He is a graduate of a prestigious journalism school and has contributed to numerous newspapers and magazines. Elton is an expert in various fields, including sports, entertainment, and technology. He is widely respected for his insights and engaging writing style. As an editor, Elton oversees a team of writers and ensures the website stays current with the latest trends and breaking news. His writing is characterized by its depth, clarity, and accessibility. Elton's spare time is spent with his family, playing sports, reading, and traveling to explore new cultures. With his talent, experience, and dedication, Elton Gardner is a prominent figure in online media and will continue to make waves in the years to come.

Related Articles

Viral video of Jennifer Lopez after confrontation with paparazzi in Los Angeles | information from mexico

4 weeks ago

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner publicly flaunted their blossoming romance at Drake’s concert

4 days ago

Georgina Rodríguez recounts her curious requirement for the modifications of her house in Madrid together with Cristiano

March 24, 2023

The change of Alexandra Daddario: Before and after.

March 9, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button