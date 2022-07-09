four bad news for you

The growing expectation of a recession in the United States, dragging down global growth, has generated a perfect economic storm in the world. And a huge fear in Colombia.

The country is already living in a cocktail of elements that are hitting Colombians’ pockets hard: inflation, the rise in interest rates, the rise in the dollar, the drop in the value of Ecopetrol’s shares and the announced tax reform. For this reason, a problem of this magnitude in the world’s main economy has many on edge.

The effects of the winds of recession are already being seen in the Colombian market. If the situation continues or worsens, this affects you.

1. The dollar would climb even higher

The world is experiencing the global increase in the price of the dollar against other currencies, including the once strong euro, reaching almost parity. The appreciation of the dollar is due to the fact that it is considered a refuge asset for investors in the face of global uncertainty, since no one knows when the war will end, or how much higher interest rates will go to curb rampant inflation.

For now, the expectation is that the exchange rate will continue to rise, given the global uncertainty and the few clarifications that the Government of Gustavo Petro has given in economic matters. The calculations take the price of the dollar to near maximums between 4,500 and 4,600 pesos in the short term, but the expectation is that it will correct itself towards the end of the year and remain above 4,000.

As for the incoming government, for now, the first messages regarding oil policy ―without new exploration contracts and without fracking― have generated concern in what is today the largest fiscal support of the national economy.

2. The prices of the commodities

The second effect, given the possibility that demand is reduced, is a drop in the prices of commoditiesparticularly oil, which went from levels close to 130 dollars per barrel to being located on the border of 100 dollars.

The question is how far prices can fall commodities, especially oil. Although they have fallen off the hook, the persistence of the war between Russia and Ukraine maintains upward pressure on crude oil prices due to supply disruptions that may arise.

“One could hope that the price of oil will fall, it has already been doing so, but there will be a floor imposed by the geopolitical conflict until a solution is found. As long as the conflict continues, there is support for the oil price,” says Daniel Velandia, executive director research and chief economist at Credicorp Capital.

3. It could increase unemployment

It is possible that a great recession will lead to an increase in unemployment rates in that country and in the planet, including Colombia. This could generate a complex situation for exports and world trade, as well as a greater perception of global risk.

Leonardo Villar, manager of the Banco de la República, explains that it could be a recession without a huge drop in economic activity or without a high increase in unemployment rates such as those registered in 2020, in the midst of a pandemic.

“What is being thought is that, from the extraordinarily high levels of activity that the United States registers with the recovery that it had, it will remain at similar or slightly lower levels in the following two quarters and that would be configured as a recession, which paradoxically would occur with high activity levels. That would be a soft landing scenario, which could be very beneficial for emerging economies”, he explains.

4. Inflation might not let up

This situation would lead to global inflation moderating, as well as the pressures that countries like Colombia are receiving. That would make it easier for central banks to manage money and lead to a more normal course of the economy.

As Felipe Campos, manager of Investment and Research at Alianza Valores y Fiduciaria warns, if the central banks recognize the recession, they stop the increase in rates, “because recession is the cure for inflation”.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is one of the main factors that would be driving a recession on the planet. – Photo: Getty Images

In Colombia, the concern is the intensity of inflation. It is not yet clear when it will start to drop in Colombia, in June it reached 9.67% per year, the highest in the last 22 years. And it may not give way quickly due to several factors. The first is that food prices, which have marked the cost of living, are going to have some items driven by the winter that would be affecting some crops.

The second is the dollar itself, which with its growth will affect imports and raw materials that will continue to put pressure on the producer price index. The third is the beginning of the path of increase in gasoline and fuels.

The Government had decided not to increase prices, generating a deep deficit of more than 16 billion pesos in the Fuel Price Stabilization Fund. Now he wants to start this correction and bring the price per gallon, which was above 9,000 pesos on average, to around 11,000 at the end of the year. It remains to be seen what decisions the Petro Government will take on this front.

And additional pressure will come from the side of the increase in the minimum wage. With inflation approaching 10% by the end of the year, the chance of a double-digit minimum wage increase again is very high. That would put pressure on the cost of living in the future, as happened this year with the growth of more than 10% in the minimum wage last December.

In addition, one of the biggest concerns is the current account deficit, which is at 6.4% of GDP and is one of the highest in the world. This deficit occurs because there are more dollars that leave the country to pay for imports, debts and profits of multinationals, among other things, than those that enter through exports, remittances, external credits and foreign investment.

“Our deficit is very volatile and although it has fallen in recent data, it is still very high. What it means is that, although dollars enter, we are demanding a higher amount”, explains Juan David Ballén, Director of Analysis and Strategy at Casa de Bolsa.

Although the price of oil falls, it will have a floor due to the war between Russia and Ukraine. – Photo: istock

Despite this panorama, Colombia, in the short term, is in a paradoxical situation. While the recession is around the world, multilateral organizations place the country’s growth above 6% and it has been one of the few countries whose estimates have gone up.

Despite the war in Ukraine, Colombia has the advantage of not managing a large commercial or financial exposure to the countries in conflict and, in addition, it has benefited from the increase in the prices of oil, coal and nickel, which have helped it to settle their accounts and boost their economy.

On the other hand, the price of the dollar also has a favorable side: the good prices of basic products could not be combined with an exchange rate of 4,000 pesos or more. How long will this dynamic last?

Andrés Langebaek, director of economic studies at Grupo Bolívar, believes that the country will enter a slowdown process in the third quarter of this year. “The signs are obvious: lower global growth, interest rates in Colombia that are at 7.5%, inflation that remains relatively high and reduces purchasing power, and there is a surprise ingredient: the tax reform. If an excessively ambitious reform is approved, there may be an impact on growth in the short term, because it could hit the boost in consumption, which has been the engine of the economy”.

The same multilateral entities that put Colombia as an example of growth for this year, they place it for the next one with an economy that will increase just 2%.

For now, the outlook is uncertain. The most important thing is to generate confidence and tranquility in the markets so that the dynamics of growth are maintained and, with it, the jobs and taxes that the country needs. The task of the next government will be not to give up in this effort.

And is the recession in the United States a reality?

Last Friday, the Atlanta Federal Reserve released the GDPNow indicator – which forecasts the US GDP in real time – and estimates that, during the second quarter of this year, its economy contracted 2.1%. This figure, together with the negative growth of 1.6% in the first quarter, would meet the technical definition of a recession.

The data shows further weakness in consumer spending and domestic investment, amid a highly inflationary scenario, which pushed the April-June estimate into negative territory.

According to a report by CNBC, the National Bureau of Economic Research, the official arbiter of recessions and expansions, two consecutive quarters of negative growth are not necessary to declare a recession. However, since World War II there has never been a case in which the United States has contracted in consecutive quarters and not entered a recession.

It is not the only indicator showing this trend. A model created by Bloomberg Economics puts the probability of a recession in the United States in the next year at 38%, up from zero just a few months ago.

The loss of purchasing power and the increase in the price of raw materials, which are mainly affecting US industries, are two of the problems that have the greatest impact and drive this possibility.

For its part, Morgan Stanley predicts that the euro zone will enter a recession at the end of 2022 and Citigroup analysts estimate the probability of a global recession in the next two years.

Although China has been recovering space in economic growth, the threats due to its strategy to face covid arouse permanent alerts. In fact, this week there were new confinements in the province of Anhui, which could later be reflected in cities as important as Shanghai, paralyzing production, logistics operations and value chains, as it has done on previous occasions.

For analysts from regional firms, such as Credicorp, the probability of a recession is 60%.