Four Belarusian officials were indicted in the United States for staging a bomb threat on the hijacked flight to arrest opposition journalist Roman Protasevich

On Thursday, the US Department of Justice indicted four Belarusian officials of air piracy for staging a bomb threat on Ryanair flight hijacked last May in Minsk with the aim of arresting Belarusian opposition journalist Roman Protasevich. Protasevich, who was on board the plane, was later arrested by the Belarusian authorities and is now under house arrest: he is one of the founders of the country’s main independent information body. Nexta, very critical of the authoritarian regime of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

The indicted persons are the director and deputy director of the Belarusian state authority for air navigation and two officials of the Belarusian law enforcement agencies. Specifically, the two executives, Leonid Mikalaevich Churo and Oleg Kazyuchits, allegedly alerted the flight crew, on which there were four American passengers, of the threat of a bomb on board and then falsified the report relating to the hijacking of the flight, with the involvement of the two agents.

