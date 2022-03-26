Four benefits of practicing physical exercise in the water

If you are one of those people who find it difficult to practice physical exercise on a weekly basis, perhaps it is because you have not yet found a sport adapted to your needs, that you like and, in turn, that allows you to get in shape.

In that case, you can try to start practice physical exercise in the waterbecause water sports, in addition to being a very entertaining and fun way to train, provide great health benefits.

So, if you are one of those who hates gyms, why not start a sports routine in the pool?

The benefits of practicing sports in a pool

Water sports can be very beneficialsince, in addition to being great entertainment, they offer us very complete and favorable training for health.

As they explain from Aiguajoc, exercises in the water have a preventive and curative nature, because once you get used to the aquatic environment, a sense of security is created “that you do not have on land”.

As these experts emphasize, practicing exercise in the water gives us four great benefits:

Water allows you to regulate the intensity of work and take advantage of different materials.

In the water you weigh less, so you move easily and train almost without realizing it.

Water allows you to tone the body and strengthen the muscles.

Training in a pool is favorable for improving cardiovascular endurance.

In this way, training in the water is beneficial at all ages, and especially in the elderly, since it helps to prevent injuries caused by falls and improves blood circulation, provided that it is between 27º and 31º C.

The aquatic environment is especially beneficial for physically limited people when it comes to exercising, such as those with Back painarthritis, or heart disease.

These are some benefits of practicing swimming

The swimming It is one of the best known activities that can be practiced in the aquatic environment, and it is the perfect option to start a regular aerobic exercise routine.

From the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the United States (CDC, for its acronym in English) they remind that just two and a half hours of aerobic activity per week, such as swimming, cycling or running, can reduce the risk of have chronic diseases.

In that case, these experts point out that swimming is beneficial for people with diabetes or heart disease. In addition, this activity allows reduce the risk of death almost half.

As explained by the CDC, physical exercise in the water also improves mental health. Specifically, “swimming can improve mood in both men and women.

In people with fibromyalgia, exercise in the aquatic environment can help reduce anxiety and, in pregnant women, it can also be good for mental health.

On the other hand, swimming and exercise in the water in general benefits older adults and allows them to improve their quality of life and reduce disabilities.

In short, sports in the water have benefits for both physical and mental health, making it a good option for people who want to be more active in your day to day.





