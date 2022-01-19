Four bosses, an army of smugglers and a river of money: this is how they managed the trade

LECCE – Alaa Qasim Rahima, 38, Iraqi, lives in Fossalta di Piave, in the province of Venice. They call him “Abu al Hawl” and as a tribute to his considerable influence, in intercepted conversations, someone suggests addressing him with the title of “King of Italy” (or “of cars”, given the infinite ability to find vehicles ). Then, there is Majid Muhamad, 52, also Iraqi and resident in Italy. In Bari, to be precise. One with his hands everywhere, who would know how to hide his men for days after having recovered them in the middle of Southern Italy and return them to their homeland using any means possible. Objective: to put them back in the loop shortly.

It follows Sultan TOhmed, 23, Syrian. Entered by stealth and stealthily remained in Albania, despite his young age, he would already manage lucrative trafficking from one nation to another. Last but not least, Awat Abdalrahman Rahim Rahim. He is 47 years old, he is Iraqi and lives in Turkey. It is the most elusive of all and, perhaps, one of the most influential of all on the European scenario, being able to count precisely on the fact of observing the map from a strategic position.

A huge turnover, with “professional” smugglers

Their, four names that most may not say anything, which tomorrow may already be forgotten and to remember which it will be necessary to reread the article. Yet, four names that should be kept very well in mind because, according to the investigations carried out in an intense year of work by the Gico di Lecce, the Investigation Group on Organized Crime of the Finance Police, would be the puppeteers who until only a few days backwards they moved the threads of one of the most substantial slices of migrant smuggling in the Mediterranean, the one that, starting from the Balkan route, leads to the Salento and Calabrian coasts.

A huge turnover, worth millions of euros. A network made up of a large group of associates, including a small army of supporters and, above all, smugglers. Some really long-standing, so much so that they could be among the veterans in a hypothetical and surreal professional register. One of them, Mohamad Malek Bakkour, a young 34-year-old Syrian man, will tell another subject, in a captured interception, that he has been doing this “job” for six years now, on the Istanbul-Italy route. He also explained that each migrant paid figures between 5,500 and 6,500, without including the currency in the receipts. But it is assumed to be euros.

Departures from Turkey, Greece and Albania

The one that the financiers of the Gico di Lecce have vanquished, with the support of the Scico of Rome and the coordination of the Salento anti-mafia district directorate (and the participation of Aisi, the Italian secret service), is probably one of the most dense and powerful networks of traffickers of human lives on whom the eye of an investigator has never rested.

To thoroughly investigate what is defined as a real criminal association aimed at clandestine immigration (with the aggravating circumstance of the transnational crime), it is assumed that there have also been infiltrated men. Thus exposing a network so structured that it leaves nothing to chance. In fact, everything was organized in detail, from sea transfers from the Turkish, Greek or Albanian coasts to the coasts of southern Italy (especially those of the province of Lecce, but also of Brindisi and Calabria), up to the final destinations dreamed of by most part of the migrants, here only passing through. In particular: Germany, Austria, Belgium, Great Britain, the Netherlands.

An international investigative core

It is too early to say whether this massive investigative effort will stop the landings. The deal is so profitable that others will probably take steps to inherit the reins of those who are now with their backs to the wall, putting themselves on the line. Even in the knowledge that from today it will be much more difficult to get away with it. It will be necessary to change channels, to be more careful, also because the forces in the field to counter trafficking are certainly not only on the Italian side. In fact, the Albanian and Greek cousins ​​are also involved in this investigation with a supporting role. And it is not the first time. In short, nothing would have been possible without the formation of a joint investigation team that includes the judiciary and financiers from Lecce and Greek and Albanian counterparts, including the immigration division of the Attica police and the Tirana police. So much so that in the offensive launched at dawn today, out of forty-seven arrests (for fifty-two total suspects), twenty-two were carried out in Italy and twenty-five in Albania, while in Greece two searches were carried out in “agencies”. A real pincer.

The two Italian cells

As mentioned, there are four cells identified, each with a recognized leader. Two of these groups would have acted directly in Italy. One would have been directed by Alaa Qasim Rahima, a resident of the hinterland of Venice. The “King of Italy” “or of cars”, if you prefer. The last terminal in a chain thousands of kilometers long. It was he, with his means and his men, who would coordinate the transfer of irregular migrants – especially Syrians – both to various parts of Italy and to other European countries. Basically, thanks to an extensive network of collaborators scattered everywhere, even in Greece, comfortably seated from home, he would have managed the transfer of foreigners from Turkey to various states of the European Union.

Majid Muhamad, on the other hand, resident in Bari, would have mainly been involved in recovering the smugglers from the landing places. Many times it has been asked why, in the presence of dozens and dozens of newly disembarked migrants, often entire families among them, it was not always possible to identify the conductors of the boats.

Simple (so to speak). Behind there would have been the organization of Majid Muhamad, able to gather in Salento or Calabria, depending on the landing place, the smugglers who managed to get away in time, escaping capture (and sometimes even after release), host them most of the time in hotels in Bari, to then facilitate the transfer to Greece and the continuation of the journey until returning to Turkey. In any way possible, even by sneaking up the companions in trucks headed to the opposite bank (therefore, without the drivers knowing anything). Sometimes with some inconvenience to solve, like that time when one of them, instead of finding himself in the port of Bari, discovered that he had gone down to Locorotondo. Obviously, the journey of the truck was not what we had hoped for. But anyway: for each return that ended well, a smuggler returned skilled in action and hired for a subsequent landing.

The Albanian and Turkish cells

Then, there are the other two groups, operating abroad. To have the reins in Albania, it would have been the Syrian Sultan Ahmed, specialized in the transfer of migrants who arrived from Greece in the Land of Eagles, to be embarked for the coasts of Puglia. Finally, one of the most powerful cells would be the one headed in Turkey by Iraqi Awat Abdalrahman Rahim Rahim. The latter would have provided for the transfer of migrants from South Asian countries aboard boats bound for the Salento and Calabrian coasts.

The analysis of the migratory flows intercepted during the investigations made it possible to trace the route followed by the migrants who, having left their countries of origin, reached Turkey to undertake the journey from there to places in the European Union by sea. Three options: departure directly from the Turkish coast, from Greece or Albania, after reaching these countries benefiting from intermediaries.

Payments with the ancient sarafi method

The investigations also made it possible to reveal – or rather, confirm why modus operandi already known, among other things very old – how the passage of money for the various payments took place: through the said method sarafi oa awala, “[…] based on the existence of a sort of clandestine circuit of financial intermediaries consisting of individuals whose presence has been ascertained both in Italy and Greece, Turkey and Albania, indicated as agencies where the money is deposited which is then paid by another agency in the case of release by whoever had the sum “, writes in a fundamental passage of the order the judge for the preliminary investigations of the Court of Lecce, Laura Liguori (who ordered the twenty-two arrests on Italian soil, ed). “The same method […] – continues the judge – was used […] also by migrants to pay the price of the transport “. On average, 6 thousand euros each for each migrant, as regards travel from Greece or Albania. Up to 7/8 thousand euros, to sail from the most distant Turkey.

Thirty episodes analyzed

Today’s operation, renamed “Astrolabe” (from the ancient instrument that was used to easily perform complex astronomical calculations), was attended by over eighty soldiers from the Lecce Provincial Command of the Financial Police and the Scico (Central Service for Organized Crime Investigation of Rome ), in synergy with the Greek and Albanian police forces and with Europol mobile units, coordinated by Eurojust (Netherlands). All this, under the guidance of the National Anti-Mafia Directorate and the Lecce Anti-Mafia District Directorate.

Thirty episodes on which the investigators focused, as many as were monitored by the financiers of the Lecce Economic and Financial Police Unit thanks to the air and naval support of the Bari Air and Naval Operations Department in collaboration with the Frontex aircraft in the Canal of Otranto.

In fact, they are only a part. Many others, which occurred previously, at the same time or later, on closer inspection, have identical characteristics. The Gico di Lecce, with its men, has carried out painstaking reconstructions on each of these events, so much so that the eight smugglers arrested red-handed in the span of a year, others have been added today.

The main suspects in Italy

As for Awat Abdalrahman Rahim Rahim, Italy has requested extradition from Turkey. The Albanian police thought about the affairs of Sultan Ahmed and his alleged associates. Twenty-two are those to whom the attention of the Italian authorities has turned, given that they are framed in the two organizations operating along the boot.

In addition to Majid Muhamad, Awat Abdalrahman Rahim Rahim and Alaa Qasim Rahima, which has already been mentioned, the arrest order also concerns the latter’s brother, Omar Qasim Rahima, a 31-year-old Iraqi, also domiciled in Fossalta di Piave. . And then: Faraidun Hama, 45-year-old Iraqi, with residence in Trani, although domiciled in Liguria; Kawa Jasim Mohammed Mohammed, 42-year-old Iraqi, living in Cremona; Konstantine Broladze, 34 years old from Tbilisi (Georgia); Irakli Khurtsidze, 34 year old Georgian, resident in Bari; Mariami Nishnianidze, 22 year old Georgian, living in Bari; Barzan Abdoulrahman Muhammed Amin, a 29-year-old Iraqi, with domicile in Bari; Muhamad Seyha, 21-year-old Syrian; Mohamad Malek Bakkour, 34-year-old Syrian; Oleh Polovynka, 24-year-old Ukrainian; Oleksandr Vlaiku, 39-year-old Ukrainian; Viktor Markov, 41-year-old Ukrainian; Andrii Andrukhov, 29-year-old Ukrainian; Yahya Almury, 27-year-old Syrian; Sagynbek Anarbek Uulu, 32, from Kyrgyzstan; Kylymbek Nazarbek Uulu, 22, also Kyrgyz; Maksym Honcharenko, 28-year-old Ukrainian; Serhii Makohon, 28-year-old Ukrainian; Mohamed Abdessalem, 25 years old from Syria. Several of the subjects just mentioned have been identified as smugglers.

