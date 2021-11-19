TURIN- If you try to Google “we play every three days” or “we play every three days”, you will see an infinite string of coaches, players, managers and trainers commenting on the thing (in principle, underlining its difficulty). Why play every three days it is now the practice for clubs involved in European cups. A practice with respect to which the Juventus however, is preparing to go further: because tomorrow against Lazio Massimiliano’s team Merry will take the field for the first of four challenges in eleven days. To be precise, the Olimpico match will be followed by the away match in London on Tuesday against Chelsea, then the match against Atalanta on Saturday 27 at the Allianz Stadium and finally another away match, on Tuesday 30 in Salerno: the average is a match. every two days and 18 hours. After that, the Bianconeri will be able to allow themselves the luxury of four days to prepare Juventus-Genoa on 5 December, the first engagement of an intense but normal cycle of five games in 17 days.

Juve and the three of a kind in the league

The frequency, coupled with the fact that three you go on four will require trips, to complicate the poker of commitments that Juventus is facing. In addition, starting after a break for Nationals which kept Allegri’s men away from Continassa and returned the South Americans with the usual surplus of fatigue caused by the time zone. To all this is added the fact that the four challenges are particularly delicate and demanding in themselves and would be, at least three, even with a week to prepare them. Starting with tomorrow’s match against Lazio, fifth in the standings with 3 points more than the bianconeri. Without Ciro Property, it’s true, but still a team with many offensive solutions. The direct clash with the Biancocelesti and the former Maurizio Sarri Next Saturday’s match against Gian Piero Gasperini’s Atalanta will follow: who are fourth in the standings and points more than Juventus have 4. Two risky games, of those in which, as Allegri claims regarding the direct confrontations, “Anything can happen.” The Juventus team, however, from the beginning of the championship has lost And evened out too many of those matches that are strictly “to be won”, always quoting the Allegri thought. In order to maintain the ambition of reintegrating into the Scudetto fight, therefore, he can no longer afford to have anything happen in direct clashes: Juventus must win points. Possibly 3 and possibly already tomorrow in Rome and Saturday against Atalanta: tough, but chasing a comeback against Napoli and Milan necessarily passes from overcoming tough tests. And it also passes from not stumble in those that are not hard on paper.

