Four close associates of Boris Johnson have resigned

Four close aides of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose government is in crisis due to the scandal of the parties organized in Downing Street, London, resigned on Thursday, in violation of the restrictions in place during the first lockdown. The four are Munira Mirza, his main collaborator and described by a government official as “the brain of Boris,” Dan Rosenfield, chief of staff, Martin Reynolds, Johnson’s chief secretary, and Jack Doyle, director of communications.

Three of the four collaborators – Rosenfield, Reynolds and Doyle – are implicated in the party scandal, which the London police are also investigating: it is not clear whether they resigned for it.

Reynolds is the person who sent the email invitation to one of the busiest parties held at the prime minister’s residence, telling all guests to bring drinks. Rosenfield and Doyle, on the other hand, had been busy advising Johnson on how to handle his communication in the response to the scandal (made of shaky justifications and, according to former Johnson adviser Dominic Cummings, of lies).

Mirza instead resigned due to a disputed statement that Johnson had made in Parliament on Monday, after the release of the report on the holiday scandal drawn up at the end of the investigation led by official Sue Gray. Johnson accused Keir Starmer, leader of the Labor (main opposition party), of “spending most of his time prosecuting journalists” while he was Chief Prosecutor between 2008 and 2013, failing to convict Jimmy Savile, accused of pedophilia. . Johnson’s statement had been heavily criticized, not least because Starmer had played no role in Savile’s case.

The party scandal has been the most debated political issue in the UK for weeks, and the Conservative party, that of the prime minister, is continuing to gather support to vote on a replacement of Johnson as party head and, in fact, the government ( in the UK the leader of the majority party is also automatically the head of government).

– Read also: What happens to Boris Johnson now?